Boohoo (HY Results): guidance reiterated

First-half revenue fell 3.0% to £410mn, with strong growth at Debenhams being offset by declines across its Karen Millen and MAN brands.

Adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) rose 14.6% to £24mn, driven by cost control and an improved sales mix.

Free cash flow improved from an outflow of £22mn to an inflow of £6mn. Net debt fell from £111mn to £99mn.

Full-year guidance was reiterated, with underlying cash profits expected to grow at double-digit rates to at least £59mn. Net debt is expected to be negligible by the end of its financial year.

The shares rose 4.0% in early trading.

Our view

The fast-fashion company, which now refers to itself as Debenhams, delivered a positive first-half performance. Tight cost controls and an improving sales mix are driving profitability higher. Meanwhile, recent disposals should help to reduce debt and improve free cash flow. There’s more work to do, but the group’s making decent progress in its turnaround plans.

Momentum in its Debenhams division continues to impress, thanks to its marketplace model. This involves allowing third-party brands to sell their goods on the Debenhams online platform, with the group taking a cut of any third-party sales made and banking just that cut as revenue.

The marketplace model brings a host of benefits, allowing sales to scale quickly as more sellers are brought into the fold. Third-party sellers own the inventory and handle fulfilment, removing costs and inventory risk from Boohoo's operations. That has had a significant positive impact on the group’s profitability so far, and more cost benefits are expected this year.

This asset-light marketplace model has become the blueprint for the turnaround of its other struggling divisions. For context, despite contributing only about 27% of group sales in 2026, Debenhams brought in about two-thirds of the total cash profit (EBITDA).

Although gross merchandise value (total platform sales) has returned to positive territory in the first half, future success depends on delivering stronger growth across the group. Breathing life back into the Youth Brands division (which includes PrettyLittleThing, boohoo and MAN) remains the main challenge. With their strong social media following, these brands have the potential to be great assets. But unlocking that potential will require targeted investment in product, marketing and customer engagement.

Alongside strengthening the balance sheet, recent asset disposals are expected to drive meaningful cash savings in interest and lease costs over the coming years. That provides additional support for profitability as management focuses on returning the group's brands to sustainable growth.

Tensions with its largest shareholder (Frasers) remain high, as their strategy to improve the business isn’t fully aligned with management’s. It’s also the reason that the group’s name change to Debenhams hasn’t been made official across the board. Alongside a murky track record of labour exploitation, investors should be aware of elevated corporate governance risks.

Despite the pivot in strategy, our concerns about Boohoo haven’t disappeared. The valuation has recovered strongly this year, reflecting the progress made so far against its turnaround plans. From here, we'll need to see further improvements in customer metrics, sales and profitability before becoming more confident in the investment case.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The retail industry is low/medium in terms of ESG risk but varies by subsector. Online retailers are the most exposed, as are companies based in the Asia-Pacific region. The growing demand for transparency and accountability means that human rights and environmental risks within supply chains have become a key risk driver. The quality and safety of products as well as their impact on society and the environment are also important considerations.

According to Sustainalytics, Boohoo’s management of ESG risk is average.

The company's disclosure is poor, signalling a lack of accountability to investors and the public. Governance has been a longstanding issue, with the most recent development on executive pay (discussed above) highlighting some of the risks. It has some initiatives to manage risks related to material ESG issues; however, the company lacks policies and programmes in key areas. Furthermore, the company has been involved in numerous significant ESG-related controversies.