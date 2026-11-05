M&G (Q3 Update): annuities drive flows

Third quarter net inflows from open business were broadly flat on last year, at £1.8bn, taking the year-to-date total to £4.2bn. Asset Management brought in £0.7bn, down from £1.5bn a year earlier, while PruFund flows were flat.

Group assets under management slipped from £387bn to £385bn over the quarter, mainly driven by market movements.

Bulk annuity deals reached £1.8bn so far this year, with full-year guidance now for more than £2.5bn.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

M&G's third quarter was steady rather than spectacular. Bulk annuities were the highlight, while asset management flows were softer than in recent quarters. Nothing here materially changes the investment case, and management remains confident in its targets.

There are two arms to the business. An asset manager with around £190bn of assets under management, and a life insurance division that houses annuities and specialist products. There are benefits to the more complex products, but the downside is that they can be tricky for investors to understand, which can weigh on demand.

A chunk of the insurance business is managed by the asset management arm, and so the circle completes. Asset Management continues to attract money from external clients, though the £0.7bn of third-quarter net inflows was down on recent quarters. Some volatility in flows from quarter to quarter is normal, and the improvement in the cost-to-income ratio at the half year leaves the business close to its 70% target for the end of 2027.

Insurance products remain in gradual decline overall, but outflows are narrowing and newer offerings are picking up the slack. PruFund flows were flat in the quarter, but adviser platforms are starting to broaden its reach. The launch on Scottish Widows' platform has already contributed more than £100mn, with a second, larger platform launch planned for the new year.

The bulk annuity business is building nicely. M&G has written £1.8bn so far this year and now expects more than £2.5bn for the full year, with further growth targeted in 2027. Using the With-Profits Fund to support deals keeps the strain on the balance sheet in check. But this remains a competitive market, and the supply and demand picture isn’t as attractive as it has been in recent times, so the path for volumes and margins is one to watch.

Capital levels remain strong, and simplification is helping profit growth. M&G is almost halfway to its £2.7bn capital-generation target, but current levels will need to step up a touch over the second half. That's worth watching, given the importance of capital generation in supporting the progressive, but not guaranteed, dividend policy.

Overall, M&G is making progress across several key areas. Better flows in life, rising profits and a more capital-light earnings mix strengthen the investment case, while the yield remains attractive. Medium-term targets look achievable, but delivery on capital generation and a return to stronger asset management flows are needed to justify a step on from here.

Environmental, social and governance risk

The financials sector is medium-risk in terms of ESG. Product governance is the largest risk for most companies, especially those in the US and Europe with enhanced regulatory scrutiny. Data privacy and security are also increasingly important risks for banks and diversified financial firms. Business ethics, ESG integration and labour relations also contribute to the industry’s ESG risk profile.

According to Sustainalytics, M&G’s overall management of material ESG issues is strong.

Executive compensation is tied to ESG performance targets, and M&G has assigned responsibility for overseeing ESG issues to the board. The responsible investment policy in place includes commitments to engage with investees on ESG issues. There’s a strong whistleblower programme and above average management of data privacy and cybersecurity risks.