Verizon (Q3 Results): mobile customer growth picks up, guidance raised

Third-quarter revenue rose 1.5% to $34.3bn ($34.7bn expected), as growth in service revenue more than offset a 9.0% fall in equipment sales.

Adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) rose 8.0% to $13.8bn ($13.7bn expected), with margins rising from 37.8% to 40.2%.

Free cash flow rose 12.1% to $7.8bn, taking the year-to-date total to $18.0bn. Net unsecured debt stood at $123.7bn, or 2.3 times adjusted EBITDA, and share buybacks reached $4.0bn year-to-date.

For 2026, Verizon now expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 7-7.5% (previously 6-7%) and free cash flow growth approaching 12% (previously 9-10%).

The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.