Verizon (Q3 Results): mobile customer growth picks up, guidance raised

Third-quarter revenue rose 1.5% to $34.3bn ($34.7bn expected), as growth in service revenue more than offset a 9.0% fall in equipment sales.
Adjusted cash profit (EBITDA) rose 8.0% to $13.8bn ($13.7bn expected), with margins rising from 37.8% to 40.2%.
Free cash flow rose 12.1% to $7.8bn, taking the year-to-date total to $18.0bn. Net unsecured debt stood at $123.7bn, or 2.3 times adjusted EBITDA, and share buybacks reached $4.0bn year-to-date.
For 2026, Verizon now expects adjusted earnings per share growth of 7-7.5% (previously 6-7%) and free cash flow growth approaching 12% (previously 9-10%).
The shares were broadly flat in pre-market trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Verizon key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
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