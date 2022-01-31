We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Funds
  • A A A

    • Investing ethically – do passive funds work?

    Environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing shows no sign of stopping as we venture into the new year. But is it possible to incorporate ESG when investing in passive funds?

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Alexander Watkins, Passive Investment Analyst

    31 January 2022

    Passive investing is one of the simpler ways to invest in the stock market. Passive, or tracker funds are convenient, low cost and simple to understand. They generally invest in all the same stocks as an index – a basket of shares or bonds like the FTSE 100 or the S&P 500. They’ve been around for over 40 years and are becoming more and more popular with investors.

    Another growing theme in the investment industry is ESG. Managers of ESG integrated funds consider the Environmental, Social and Governance aspects of a business before investing, alongside all the usual analysis.

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. All investments and any income from them can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

    Combining ESG and passive investing

    The wide range of choice and a current lack of clear industry standards makes comparing and choosing ESG solutions difficult. Even the term ‘ESG’ is not universally understood, lacking a common definition across the industry. Different fund groups often have their own view on what it means to integrate ESG.

    Active fund managers can usually drive more meaningful change among the companies they invest in. That’s because they can just sell a company’s shares if it doesn’t live up to the manager’s ESG-focused expectations. Passive funds can’t generally sell a company’s shares unless the company leaves the index. Passive funds do have some other tricks up their sleeves though.

    So, what can passive funds do to tackle ESG factors?

    What’s the best approach?

    Investors’ experiences shape their opinion on how we should tackle change and the best way to overcome it. So, often there’s no right or wrong answer.

    Although, when it comes to choosing a fund, we prefer those that integrate all of the approaches mentioned above. When combined, we believe they can have a much bigger impact on company behaviour for the greater good.

    How do I find a fund?

    When it comes to choosing a fund, there are thousands of options out there. Our Wealth Shortlist filters that universe down to funds we believe have the best potential for growth in the long term across the major sectors. From that list, we’ve picked out one passive option which integrates ESG into its methodology.

    Investing in funds isn’t right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives are aligned with their own, and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

    Legal & General Future World ESG Developed Index Fund

    This fund’s objective is to provide global exposure to developed-market shares while integrating ESG by tracking the Solactive L&G Enhanced ESG Developed Index.

    It incorporates Legal & General’s Climate Impact Pledge, an engagement process with companies they deem critical to meeting the aims of the Paris Agreement to limit climate change.

    The index increases investments in companies that score well on a variety of ESG criteria – from the level of carbon emissions generated, to the number of women on the board and the quality of disclosure on executive pay. It also invests less in companies that score poorly on these measures.

    Legal & General has been running passive funds for over 30 years and it’s one of the largest UK providers in this space. That means it’s got the resources and expertise to track indices as closely as possible, and the scale to help keep charges to a minimum.

    Annual percentage growth
    Dec 16 -
    Dec 17         		Dec 17 -
    Dec 18         		Dec 18 -
    Dec 19         		Dec 19 -
    Dec 20         		Dec 20 -
    Dec 21
    Legal & General Future World ESG Developed Index N/A N/A N/A 14.94% 24.49%
    Solactive L&G ESG Developed Markets Index N/A N/A 26.35% 14.70% 24.45%

    Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM, to 31/12/21. N/A – full year performance data is not available.

    Find out more about Legal & General Future World ESG Developed Index fund, including charges

    Legal & General Future World ESG Developed Index fund Key Investor Information

    Want more information on sustainable investing?

    If you want to learn more about sustainable investing, take a look at the new responsible investment section of our website. It’s got everything from tips and tricks to help you get started with investing responsibly to fund ideas.

    Editor's choice: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Passive investing – what is it, and how does it work?

      31 January

      UK stock market and funds review – will Omicron hinder the recovery?

      27 January

      Global stock market and funds sector review – the fight on Omicron and inflation

      20 January

      3 tips for women who want to use their money towards saving the planet

      30 December

      US funds sector review – Omicron raises the stakes for policymakers

      23 December

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Funds

      Passive investing – what is it, and how does it work?

      We take a look at where it all started for passive investing and why tracker funds have become more popular with investors.

      Alex Watkins

      31 Jan 2022 4 min read

      Category: Markets

      UK stock market and funds review – will Omicron hinder the recovery?

      We look at what’s happened in the UK economy, how the stock market’s been coping, and how our Wealth Shortlist funds have fared.

      Dominic Rowles

      27 Jan 2022 8 min read

      Category: Markets

      Global stock market and funds sector review – the fight on Omicron and inflation

      We look at how different economies and regions around the globe have been coping, and how global funds and stock markets have performed.

      Henry Ince

      20 Jan 2022 7 min read

      Category: Essentials

      3 tips for women who want to use their money towards saving the planet

      We’re sharing the three ways women can try to make a bigger impact on the world with their money.

      Hannah Miles

      30 Dec 2021 5 min read