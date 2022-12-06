European stock market and funds review – uncertainty looms

The optimism around Europe’s economic recovery going into 2022 quickly dissipated. As the year marched on, Europe was hit from all angles. The devastating impact of the war in Ukraine, spiralling inflation, decade-high interest rate hikes and a surge in energy and food costs all impacted the continent’s recovery efforts.

It’s been a year many would rather forget.

Despite this chaotic backdrop though, 2022 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth expectations have risen. These higher expectations were driven largely by the positive momentum gained in 2021 and strong growth in the first half of 2022.

Looking out to 2023 and beyond, the picture is challenging. Growth is expected to slow and while inflation’s projected to fall compared to current levels, it’s likely to remain as high as 7% in the EU.

However, it’s always darkest before the dawn.

Some companies and sectors are showing signs of resilience and strength, and our analysis suggests that European markets currently look attractively priced. This could present some exciting opportunities for investors.

Are we at peak inflation?

The Eurozone, or the group of countries that use the Euro as their currency, are still experiencing uncomfortably high levels of inflation. It rose to 10.7% in October this year – the highest level since the Eurozone was founded. In the EU as a whole, inflation reached 11.5% in October. A year earlier the inflation rate was 4.1%.

Inflation has been gradually rising since the early part of 2021, but these elevated levels reflect how difficult 2022 has been.

Commodity and energy prices surged, along with the cost of food, and are the biggest contributors to the rise in inflation. This has been amplified, and likely prolonged by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The war shows no signs of abating and has exacerbated the supply-demand imbalance. It’s sparked concerns about the distribution of energy, food and how much we can produce of both.

But has inflation peaked?

This is a difficult question to answer. Some expert commentators believe it’s very close to peaking.

If conflict in Ukraine ended, that could help. Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outlined five conditions for peace negotiations with Russia, which if met, could bring an end to the war. This could help cool energy and food prices, which in turn might bring inflation down to more manageable levels and provide some respite during this cost-of-living crisis.

However, an agreement or peaceful resolution from Vladimir Putin isn’t a sure thing. Plenty of uncertainty remains. But what we do know is the European Central Bank (ECB) is under pressure to bring inflation back under control.

Interest rates continue to rise

Rising inflation often prompts central banks to increase interest rates. We’ve seen evidence of this globally, not just in Europe. The ECB kept rates below zero for almost eight years. But as their target is to control inflation, they increased rates when the inflation rate spiralled.

The first hike of 0.25% was introduced in July 2022. Since then, the ECB has upped rates to 1.5%, its highest level since 2009. There’s also another hike of 0.5% expected in December this year.

These hikes have faced plenty of criticism. Raising rates too quickly could push countries across Europe into recession. Increase rates too slowly, and inflation spirals out of control.

The president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, has acknowledged these risks but argued her job, and priority, is to get inflation under control.

Reactions to this statement were mixed. German Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, commended the ECB’s decision to fight inflation. Whereas Italy’s Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti, said they need to take the economic slowdown into account.

Higher rates could be expected to result in an increase in the value of the Euro, so an appreciation of the currency. But over the course of 2022, the Euro has fallen against lots of the major currencies. It hit a 20-year low against the dollar in September, driven largely by the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation.

How have European stock markets reacted?

Despite a challenging environment, some countries, like Spain and Norway have shown remarkable resilience. Over the last 12 months, they’ve returned 6.05% and 6.91%, respectively. The broader European market fell 2.88% over the same period*.

Inflation has eased for the fourth consecutive month in Spain, which has started to improve the economic situation for many Spanish households and companies. Norwegian markets continue to benefit from the oil industry’s performance.

Another factor that’s helped is the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China. Lots of European companies are either based in China or manufacture products there, so less disruption to the business and supply chains are welcomed. Though the situation is likely to remain difficult over the short term. Exiting the zero-Covid policies fully and returning to business as usual is likely to take time, though small amounts of progress is being made.

Some markets that did notably well in 2021 have fallen quickly so far this year. The Netherlands is one of the markets that’s fallen from grace, driven by high energy prices and soaring inflation amplified by Russia's war in Ukraine. Lower GDP growth and the ECB’s interest rate hikes have also reduced the appeal of some companies that did well during the pandemic. Sweden has also followed suit falling 15.31% over the last 12 months*.

Performance of European markets

Scroll across to see the full chart.

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM, to 30/11/2022.

Annual percentage growth 30/11/2017 To 30/11/2018 30/11/2018 To 30/11/2019 30/11/2019 To 30/11/2020 30/11/2020 To 30/11/2021 30/11/2021 To 30/11/2022 FTSE Netherlands -2.10% 15.86% 18.41% 35.01% -15.58% FTSE Norway 8.23% -2.31% 0.69% 26.40% 6.91% FTSE Spain -8.11% 3.47% -6.07% 0.25% 6.05% FTSE Sweden -4.80% 13.67% 24.94% 19.40% -15.31% FTSE World Europe ex UK -4.55% 13.65% 7.32% 15.75% -2.88%

How have the European Wealth Shortlist funds performed this year?

The last 12 months have been particularly challenging for European markets, though this is a very short timeframe when looking at performance. Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to the future and investments should be held as part of a diversified portfolio for the long term – by long term, we mean at least five years.

Investing in these funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

Here’s how some of our Wealth Shortlist funds in these sectors have done.

For more details on each fund and its risks, use the links to its factsheet and key investor information below.

BlackRock Continental European Income was the best performing European fund on the Wealth Shortlist. Over the last 12 months, it fell 4.94%. Although the fund’s fallen, it has outperformed the average return of peers in the IA Europe excluding UK sector by 1.36%.

The fund struggled at the beginning of 2022. It was invested in some structural growth companies which were hit hard by the sharp rotation away from growth investing.

In the wake of uncertainty, the managers decided to readjust part of the portfolio to make it more defensive, which helped boost the fund’s resilience. Investments in financials, including insurance companies and banks, and some healthcare companies helped drive the performance of the fund.

Find out more about this fund, including charges

BlackRock Continental European Income Key Investor Information

Barings Europe Select Trust was the worst performing fund in the European sector of the Wealth Shortlist over the last year.

The fund focuses on investing in smaller European companies and over the last 12 months these companies have significantly underperformed their larger peers. The fund fell 17.67% compared to the average return of the IA European Smaller Companies return of -20.53%.

The main detractors from performance over this period included investments in the consumer discretionary and healthcare sector.

Find out more about this fund, including charges

Barings Europe Select Trust Key Investor Information

Annual percentage growth 30/11/2017 To 30/11/2018 30/11/2018 To 30/11/2019 30/11/2019 To 30/11/2020 30/11/2020 To 30/11/2021 30/11/2021 To 30/11/2022 Barings Europe Select Trust -4.78% 13.40% 10.34% 15.15% -17.67% BlackRock Continental European Income -6.28% 13.69% 12.62% 9.91% -4.94% IA Europe Excluding UK -6.62% 12.16% 9.19% 14.89% -6.30% IA European Smaller Companies -7.59% 9.93% 15.91% 21.66% -20.53%

Past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Source: Lipper IM, to 30/11/2022.

