Next week on the stock market

Given the bank holiday in the middle of next week, it’s probably no surprise next week’s a quiet one. And the format of this article is a little different as a result. However, Next, who are often the first out of the blocks in the new year, have just about managed to squeeze in an announcement.

The UK’s largest listed clothing specialist delivered a strong online performance in the third quarter, with overall sales for the year-to-date slightly ahead of guidance. However, with full year guidance unchanged, the group was clearly bracing for a difficult winter.

The little information we have so far suggests consumers have indeed kept their purse strings pulled tight. The latest retail data from the Office for National Statistics reported that “all main sectors saw their sales fall with the exception of food stores” in November.

Next’s numbers will be closely watched. Historically it’s been one of the better managed, and more strongly positioned high street names. If it reports a bleak midwinter then we could be set to see a frosty wind blow through the wider retail sector.

FTSE 350 and selected other stocks reporting next week

30-Dec No FTSE 350 reporters

31-Dec No FTSE 350 reporters

01-Jan Bank Holiday

02-Jan No FTSE 350 reporters

03-Jan Next* Q4 Trading Statement

*Companies on which we will be writing research

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

