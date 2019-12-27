Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
  • Log out of your HL account
Category: Shares
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of the UK and international companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    27 December 2019

    Given the bank holiday in the middle of next week, it’s probably no surprise next week’s a quiet one. And the format of this article is a little different as a result. However, Next, who are often the first out of the blocks in the new year, have just about managed to squeeze in an announcement.

    The UK’s largest listed clothing specialist delivered a strong online performance in the third quarter, with overall sales for the year-to-date slightly ahead of guidance. However, with full year guidance unchanged, the group was clearly bracing for a difficult winter.

    The little information we have so far suggests consumers have indeed kept their purse strings pulled tight. The latest retail data from the Office for National Statistics reported that “all main sectors saw their sales fall with the exception of food stores” in November.

    Next’s numbers will be closely watched. Historically it’s been one of the better managed, and more strongly positioned high street names. If it reports a bleak midwinter then we could be set to see a frosty wind blow through the wider retail sector.

    See the latest Next share price, charts and how to trade

    Sign up for Next updates

    FTSE 350 and selected other stocks reporting next week

    30-Dec
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    31-Dec
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    01-Jan
    Bank Holiday
    02-Jan
    No FTSE 350 reporters
    03-Jan
    Next* Q4 Trading Statement

    *Companies on which we will be writing research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Five shares to watch in 2019 – how have they done?

      27 December

      The most popular shares in 2019

      20 December

      FTSE 350 winners and losers 2019

      18 December

      International Income - Diversifying your dividends

      12 December

      The most popular shares in November

      4 December

      Daily market update emails

      • FTSE 100 riser and faller updates
      • Breaking market news, plus the latest share research, tips and broker comments
      Register

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Five shares to watch in 2019 – how have they done?

      Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst takes a look at how the 5 shares to watch of 2019 have done this year. Shares included: Activision, Intertek, GVC, Unilever and Primary Health Properties.

      Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

      27 Dec 2019 min read

      Category: Shares

      The most popular shares in 2019

      Sophie Lund-Yates assesses some of the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and Overseas shares most popular with HL clients so far in 2019, including Lloyds Banking Group, GVC and Walt Disney.

      Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

      20 Dec 2019 5 min read

      Category: Shares

      FTSE 350 winners and losers 2019

      We take a look at the FTSE 350 companies that have really stood out this year, and those that have struggled. Here are the FTSE 350 risers and fallers of 2019.

      Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

      18 Dec 2019 6 min read

      Category: Global

      International Income - Diversifying your dividends

      Nicholas Hyett takes a look at three international stocks with the potential to diversify your dividend stream

      Nicholas Hyett, Equity Analyst

      12 Dec 2019 6 min read