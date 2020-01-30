Diageo - growth continues but outlook softens

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Diageo's half year net sales grew 4.2% to £7.2bn, and organic operating profit grew 4.6% to £2.4bn. That reflects cost savings and a more favourable mix of price and sales.

The group expects full year organic net sales growth to be at the lower end of the 4-6% target range.

The interim dividend has been increased by 5% to 27.41p per share.

The shares fell 1.1% following the announcement.

Half year results (on an organic basis -ignoring currency and portfolio changes and exceptional items)

Net sales in North America grew 6%, with growth across all three key markets. US Spirits grew 6%, led by Tequila where net sales increased 35%. Operating profit increased 5% to £1.1bn, as margins declined due to a strong relative performance of the lower margin Diageo Beer Company USA.

In Europe & Turkey sales grew 3% on the back of a consistent European performance and double digit growth in Turkey. Operating profit of £615m was up 2%, behind sales growth which reflects lower operating margins. Inflationary cost pressures in Turkey and higher marketing investment offset productivity savings and higher average prices.

Asia Pacific saw sales growth of4% thanks to strong performances in China and Australia. Operating profit increased 6% to £432m, as improved pricing helped boost margins.

Latin America & Caribbean and Africa saw profits increase 3% and 13% respectively.

Scotch saw flat global sales, and Vodka declined 1% due to declining North American sales offsetting growth elsewhere. Tequila delivered impressive growth of 31%, but continues to make up just a small amount of overall sales.

Free cash flow fell £0.4bn to £1bn, reflecting one off tax payments. Net debt increased £2.5bn to £12.9bn.

