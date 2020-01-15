Vistry - trading update for the business formerly known as Bovis

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Vistry expects another year of record profits, slightly ahead of market consensus. That reflects improved sales rates and margins.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Full year trading update

Group completions reached 3,867 new homes, compared to 3,759 last year. Private homes totalled 2,678 units, compared to 2,567 in 2018, and there were 1,189 (2018: 1,192) affordable housing units. The average selling price for private homes rose 1.1% to £341,000, and the overall average selling price reached £279,000, which is an increase on last year's £273,200.

Vistry reported that uncertainty in the second half of the year led a 1-2% reduction in prices during the period. However, this was offset by easing cost pressures, resulting in a net margin improvement.

The group operated from an average of 88 sites during the year, and the sales rate increased from an average of 0.5 sales per site per week to 0.58.

Vistry has acquired 4,351 plots across 16 developments over the year, compared with 4,164 plots across 19 sites the year before. The group expects to report a net cash balance of around £362m, including the £150m raised in November for the acquisition of Linden Homes and Vistry Partnerships.

