Tullow Oil - battening down for oil meltdown

Total production during the year averaged 86,800 barrels per day (boepd), down 3.6% on last year. Together with lower oil prices that meant revenue fell 9.5% to $1.7bn. Profit after tax fell to a $1.7bn loss from a $85m profit last year, following significant writedowns in the value of some assets. Free cash flow remained positive.

The dividend has been suspended and at current oil prices free cash flow is expected to be significantly lower next year.

The shares fell 17.2% following the announcement.

Our View

Full Year Results

Lower production during the year reflects challenges in the group's offshore Ghanaian fields as well as decommissioning of UK assets. After accounting for hedges the group reported a realised oil price during the year of $62.40 a barrel (2018: $68.50).

Lower production meant underlying cash costs per barrel rose 11% year-on-year to $11.1.

The group reported significant non-cash write-offs and impairments following unsuccessful exploration wells in Guyana and the collapse of the Uganda farm-down deal. There were also reductions in long term oil price assumptions. Together these issues totalled $2bn and are the main reason for the group reporting a loss this year.

Free cash flow for the year fell 13.6% to $355m. Net debt during the year fell slightly to $2.8bn (2018: $3.1bn), although this still represents a small increase in total gearing.

Production guidance for 2020 has been set at 70-80,000 boepd with capex falling 30% to $350m, around 40% of this will be spent on assets in Ghana. Free cash flow is expected to be $50-$75m at $50 oil and break even at $45 oil. 60% of 2020 sales are hedged at $57 a barrel.

The group expects to have $700m of financial headroom at the end of March.

