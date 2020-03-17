William Hill - COVID-19 update, dividend suspended

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In light of ongoing coronavirus disruption and in an effort to keep resources within the business, William Hill is suspending its dividend until further notice - including the proposed 2019 final year dividend of 5.3p per share.

This decision came as part of announcement that William Hill's expects the current disruption to sporting events and closure of US casinos to have a material impact to this year's revenue and earnings.

The shares rose following the announcement on Monday afternoon but have since returned to their pre announcement level.

William Hill said it's too early to accurately determine the effect of COVID-19 but provided the market with some scenarios they're currently considering.

The scenarios include: international football resuming in August, the cancellation or postponement until 2021 of the UEFA European Football Championship, UK retail shop closures for one month, the cancellation of the Grand National and Royal Ascot and US sports resuming in time for the new NFL season in September.

If these outcomes were to take place, William Hill expects this year's group cash profits (as measured by EBITDA) will reduce by £100m - £110m.

At the moment horse racing and retail shops remain open but the group said an additional month of closure impacts EBITDA by £25m to £30m.

The group confirmed 53% of 2019's £1.6bn revenue was generated through the sports book business.

William Hill said it had a "robust financial position and has appropriate liquidity to absorb the impacts of the scenario outlined above". The group have an undrawn credit facility of £425m and are working to reduce their cost base and improve cash flow.

Prior to recent cancellation of sporting events, trading in the quarter was ahead of William Hill's expectations, driven by favourable sporting results and a strong retail performance.

