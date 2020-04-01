HSBC - dividend suspended, reported revenues expected to fall

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Due to the disruption caused by coronavirus, the Bank of England has asked HSBC not to pay its fourth interim dividend. Similar requests have been made of other UK banks.

As a result HSBC has cancelled its final dividend payment of 2019 and will make no quarterly or interim payments or undertake any share buybacks until the end of 2020. The dividend policy will be reviewed once the full impact of the pandemic becomes clearer.

So far bad loans have remained relatively low. However the disruption means HSBC expects lower revenues in insurance, valuation adjustments in Global Banking & Markets, and an increase in defaults.

The shares fell 7.8% following the announcement.

Full Year Results (18 February 2020)

Underlying revenue rose 5.9% to $55.4bn in 2019, with underlying profit before tax up 4.9% to $22.2bn.

However, reported profits fell 32.9% as the bank took $7.3bn of writedowns relating to the economic climate and ahead of a major restructure. The bank announced plans to reduce its exposure to the US and European markets, particularly in relation to investment banking.

Retail Banking and Wealth Management (RBWM) saw revenue rise 9.5% to $23.4bn, driven by increased loans to customers and higher net interest income as a results. Underlying profit before tax in the division rose 14.7% to $8.0bn despite an increase in bad loans.

Revenues in Commercial Banking (CMB) rose 5.7% to $15.3bn, with underlying profits before tax down 2.3% to $7.3bn due to a significant increase in bad loans.

Global Banking and Markets (GBM) revenues fell 0.7% year-on-year to $14.9bn, combined with higher operating costs that meant underlying profit before tax fell 9.2% to $5.3bn.

A 5.2% rise in Global Private Banking (GPB) revenue, which came in at $1.8bn, with steady costs drove an 18.6% increase in divisional underlying profits before tax to $402m.

The Corporate Centre reported an underlying profit before tax of $1.1bn, compared to $461m last year.

Overall loans to customers rose 4.3% to over $1trn, with growth across the RBWM, CMB and GPB divisions. Overall net interest margins fell 0.08 percentage points to 1.58%.

On an underlying basis the bank's cost:income ratio improved slightly to 59.2% (excluding cost related to the restructuring).

The bank finished the year with a CET1 ratio of 14.7%, a slight improvement on last year. The group intends to stay between 14-15% going forwards and expects to be towards the top end of this by the end of 2021. However, the bank will suspend buybacks for this year and next, and as a result the scrip dividend (where dividends are paid in new shares rather than cash) will be dilutive.

HSBC's return on tangible equity deteriorated slightly during the year to 8.4%, while the bank is targeting 10-12% in 2022.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.