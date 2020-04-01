Lloyds - Dividend suspended by regulator

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Lloyds has announced it will not be paying any dividends or buying back any shares in 2020 as it seeks to preserve capital during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision includes the final dividend of 2019 and was taken in tandem with the other UK banks following a request from the Bank of England.

The board will decide on any future dividend policy and amounts at year-end 2020.

The shares fell 6.3% in early trading.

View the latest Lloyds share price and how to deal

Our view

HL view to follow.

Register for updates on Lloyds

Full Year Results (20/02/20)

Net income fell 4% year-on-year to £17.1bn, with both interest and other income falling. Together with an increase in bad loans that more than offset a decline in operating costs, with the result that underlying profits fell 7% to £7.5bn.

A substantial PPI related charge meant reported earnings per share fell 36% to 3.5p. The bank announced a final dividend of 2.25p, taking the full year payment to 3.37p per share, up 5% year-on-year. The dividend will be paid quarterly in the future.

The bank guided for a relatively benign 2020 despite difficult macro-economic conditions.

Net interest income fell 3% year-on-year to £12.4bn, as loans to customers fell slightly and bank's net interest margin (the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pays to borrow) declined to 2.88%.

Non-interest income fell 5% in 2019 to £5.7bn. That reflects declines in Commercial Banking and Retail as large corporate clients reduced their activity in a challenging market and the number of car-finance contracts declined. Weaker prices for used cars in the group's Lex-Autolease business also weighed on results.

Operating costs fell 4% over the year to £7.9bn, as the group continued to digitise more repetitive processes. The group's cost:income ratio continues to fall despite the drop in income, and now stands at 48.5%.

Bad loans rose 38% during the year to £1.3bn, that primarily reflects two large commercial customers but also the weakening used car prices.

The bank reported a substantial PPI charge during the year of £2.45bn, up from £750m last year.

Lloyds finished the year with an underlying CET1 ratio (a key measure of banking capitalisation) of 13.8%, down 0.1 percentage points from last year after paying the dividend. The bank generated 0.86 percentage points of capital during the year.

Underlying return on tangible equity fell 0.7 percentage points to 14.8%.

The bank forecast a net interest margin of between 2.75% and 2.80% next year, with operating costs of less than £7.7bn and a cost:income ratio below 2019. The bank expects generate between 1.7 and 2 percentage points of capital.

Find out more about Lloyds shares including how to invest

The author owns shares in Lloyds Banking Group.

Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Thomson Reuters. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.