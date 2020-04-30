Lloyds - revenue and profits fall as provision and rates bite

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

First quarter net income shrunk 10.6% year-on-year to £4.0bn as lower interest rates and increased competition weighed on performance. Quarterly underlying profit fell 74% year-on-year to £558m, largely thanks to a £1.4bn provision for bad loans (credit impairment).

The bank will not pay any dividend until the end of 2020 at the earliest.

The shares fell 3.6% in early trading.

Our view

First Quarter Results

Net interest income fell 4% year-on-year to $3.0bn as lower interest rates fed through to a lower net interest margin (the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pays for funding). The bank also saw a slight fall in total interest earnings assets despite total loans to customers rising. The bank saw particular growth in commercial and European retail loans with a decline in closed book mortgages and UK credit cards.

Other income fell 21% to £1.2bn impacted by weather related claims in general insurance, subdued activity among commercial clients, a smaller automotive finance fleet and valuations in the group's private equity business.

Operating costs fell 4% in the quarter to £1.9bn, slightly offset by higher remediation costs. Lower costs reflects continued savings from digitisation and other process improvements. However, lower income in the period meant the cost:income ratio rose to 49.7%.

Impairments were driven by coronavirus disruption, with significant provisions in both Retail and Commercial banking. The group believes additional provisions are likely.

The bank's CET1 ratio actually improved compared to the start of the year, rising from 13.8% to 14.2%. The reflects the decision not to pay the 2019 final dividend and organic capital build during the quarter - more than offsetting impairments and higher risk weighted assets.

Lloyds has withdrawn its previous guidance and given uncertainty does not feel able to issue a new outlook for the year.

The author owns shares in Lloyds Banking Group.

