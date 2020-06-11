Ocado - raises more funds through placing and bond issue

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ocado has raised gross proceeds of just over £1bn through a placing of new shares and a retail offer to existing shareholders, and the issuance of convertible bonds. The placing and retail offer comprise 33.5m new ordinary shares, which raised around £657m.

The money will be used to fund the Solutions business, where Ocado thinks it will see a sharp increase in future deals as coronavirus has accelerated demand for online groceries. The group believes the shift will equate to a fee opportunity of £3.5bn - £26.3bn. At the moment the group has no new Solutions contracts, and the pipeline remains at 54 builds spread across 9 retail partners.

The decision to raise more money comes as the group had access to around £1.4bn in gross cash following the convertible bond issuance in December 2019. At that time Ocado said it would look at new funding opportunities in two years.

Following the latest raise Ocado has access to around £2.2bn of cash and cash equivalents.

The shares fell 5.9% following the announcement of the placing results.

Our View

HL view to follow.

Trading statement details (6 May 2020)

Retail revenue is up 40.4% in the second quarter to date compared to last year and against growth of 10.3% in the first quarter.

However the group said shopping habits were starting to return to more normal levels. The uncertainty about the length of the outbreak, as well as the extent of economic damage, means Ocado has withdrawn all previous retail revenue guidance.

The number of items per basket have passed their peak, but are still high. The group also said customers are buying a lower proportion of tinned food again.

In order to meet the significant increase in demand, capacity has been ramped up. More mature customer fulfilment centres are running at their peak, and in some cases the number of grocery units per labour hour is almost 200, compared to 185 in normal times.

The CFC in Erith is currently processing 110,000 standard sized orders per week versus an equivalent number of 80,000 at the end of last quarter. The Ocado Zoom site in West London - which is the service offering same day delivery - is progressing ahead of plan.

The first international CFCs have been delivered for partners Groupe Casino and Sobeys, and Ocado isn't seeing any "material delays in the delivery of future CFCs for Ocado Solutions customers".

The group has £1.2bn of cash available on the balance sheet.

