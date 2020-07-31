Amazon - profits beat expectations despite COVID costs

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Amazon's second quarter net sales came in at $88.9bn, up 40% year-on-year and ahead of analyst expectations.

Despite additional coronavirus related costs, operating profits in the quarter rose 89.5% to $5.8bn, well ahead of market expectations.

The shares rose 5.2% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Amazon key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 102.0

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 125.2

Prospective yield: 0%

Half Year Results

The revenue beat was driven by a very strong result in both North American and International Retail, with sales rising 43% and 38% respectively to $55.4bn and $22.7bn. Amazon Web Services (AWS) saw sales rise 29% to $10.8bn.

Covid-19 related spending topped $4bn during the quarter, and the group has created over 175,000 new jobs since the start of March. Capital expenditure more than doubled year-on-year, reflecting increased coronavirus related costs but also investment in fulfilment, transportation and AWS as demand increased.

Operating profits rose across all three divisions with North American Retail up 36.9% to $2.1bn, International posting a $345m profit compared to a $601m loss this time last year and AWS profits were up 58.3% to $3.4bn.

Free cash flow in the quarter came in at $31.9bn, compared to $25.0bn a year ago. As a result net cash at the end of the first half rose to $38.3bn from $31.6bn at the start of the year.

Amazon expects net sales of $87-$93bn next quarter, with operating income of $2-$5bn despite a further $2bn of coronavirus related costs.

