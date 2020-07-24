Centrica - business energy dives, restructuring underway

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Lower demand for energy from businesses meant first half revenues fell 9% to £12.5bn, with underlying operating profits falling 14% to £343m. Taking into account exceptional items including restructuring costs and impairment charges to the E&P and Nuclear divisions - Centrica reported an operating loss of £135m, an improvement on last year's loss of £446m.

The group announced plans to sell its US energy supply business Direct Energy to NRG Energy for £2.85bn. The proceeds will be used to pay down debt and contribute to the group's £522m pension deficit. Pending approval from shareholders the transaction is expected to complete in Q4 2020.

As lockdown's ease Centrica is seeing energy demand starting to recover and without a second wave, expect this to continue. However, the group's outlook remains cautious, particularly in regard to customer bad debts, and as a result is unable to provide full year guidance.

The shares rose 33.5% in early trading.

Half Year Results (underlying results used)

Centrica Consumer operating profits rose 37% to £328m, largely reflecting cost savings across different divisions. In UK Home supply (home to British Gas), warmer weather and a lower number of customers accounts offset increase in energy demand as the UK worked from home. UK Home Services was disrupted by lockdown, boiler installations dropped by 40%, but a higher number of customers and use of government support helped the division remain profitable. Both Irish and North American businesses were impacted by coronavirus but only North America was able to offset the impact with cost savings. Home Solutions reduced its operating loss despite lower sales thanks to higher margin products.

Centrica Business made a £4m operating loss in the first half, compared to a profit of £9m last year, as bumper profits in the Energy Trading business offset losses in all business energy divisions. Lockdowns significantly reduced business demand which, together with increased bad debt provisions, led to the UK, North America and Centrica Business solutions all recording losses for the period - totalling £120m.

Upstream operating profit fell by 87% to £19m reflecting lower commodity prices and production. Despite this, Spirit Energy is expected to be at least cash flow neutral for 2020 and 2021. The sale of Spirit Energy and the nuclear business remains on hold.

Despite lower profits free cash generated over the first half was £750m, £320m higher than last year. That reflects a better working capital position (the difference between a company's readily available assets and debts due to be paid within a year) as more customers paid bills and the delay of a Danish tax bill - which is expected to reverse next half.

Net debt was 18% lower at £2.8bn. As at the end of June, Centrica had £1.3bn of available cash and £2.9bn of undrawn credit facilities.

In June Centrica announced a significant restructure, which is mostly expected to take place in the second half of this year. The result will be fewer business units and reduction of about 5,000 members of staff.

Thanks to the restructure, Centrica now expects to achieve its cost savings target of £2bn in annualised savings between 2015 - 2022, by next year.

Centrica key facts Forward Price/Earnings Ratio: 7.5

10 year average forward Price/Earnings ratio: 11.7

Prospective yield: Centrica's dividend is currently suspended due to coronavirus

