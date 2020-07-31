NatWest - profits wiped out by bad loan provisions

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

NatWest, formerly Royal Bank of Scotland, reported total income for the second quarter of £2.7bn, down 34.4% year-on-year. That was driven by declines in the retail and commercial banks, with the investment bank delivering an underlying improvement.

A substantial increase in impairments for bad loans meant the bank fell to an operating loss in the quarter if £1.3bn.

NatWest expects further impairments during the rest of the year.

The shares fell 1.4% in early trading.

Natwest key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.3

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 0.6

Prospective yield: 3.7% We've introduced this section in response to recent survey feedback. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Total lending to customers has increased 7.8% since the start of the year to £352.3bn. That reflects an increase in corporate lending driven by lending under government support schemes, offset by a slight reduction in lending on credit cards and other personal finance products.

Despite the increase in lending, quarterly net interest income fell slightly quarter-on-quarter to £1.9bn. That reflects a lower net interest margin, the difference between what the bank charges on loans and pays on deposits, now at 1.54% compared to 1.70% in the first 3 months of the year.

Non-interest income fell 37.2% quarter-on-quarter to £766m. That reflects the continued wind down of some parts of investment bank NatWest Markets and lower overdraft fees in the UK Personal Bank.

NatWest added another £2.1bn to bad loan provisions during the quarter, taking the total for the half to £2.9bn. This reflects the banks more pessimistic outlook for the UK economy, with the majority of the provisions coming from the Commercial Bank.

Total operating expenses rose 3.7% quarter-on-quarter to £1.9bn, although were lower than last year. The bank decreased headcount both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter as the shift from physical to digital continues.

NatWest's CET1 ratio, a key measure of banking capitalisation, improved during the quarter to 17.2% (from 16.6% in Q1). That reflects the no-payment of dividends and a slight decline in risk weighted assets.

