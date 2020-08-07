Standard Life Aberdeen - some signs of conditions steadying

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) reported fee based revenue of £706m in the first half, down 13.4% year-on-year. That reflects asset withdrawals and changes in asset mix - although outflows have moderated more recently. Underlying profit before tax fell 30.4% to £195m.

The group announced an interim dividend of 7.3p per share, in line with last year's payment.

The shares were broadly unmoved following the announcement.

Our view

Standard Life Aberdeen key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 17.3

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.2

Prospective yield: 7.6%

Half Year Results

Total assets under management or administration at the end of the half stood at £511.8bn, down from £544.6bn a year ago. That reflects a total net outflow of £24.8bn, however that was entirely down to the withdrawal of Scottish Widows assets by Lloyds Bank without which the group would have reported a modest net inflow of £0.1bn.

The decline in revenue was driven by weaker results from institutional clients, as clients moved out of high margin equity and multi-asset investments into cash and high liquidity investments. This was moderated by more modest revenue declines from retail clients, as AUM continued to grow thanks to a combination of acquisitions and inflows.

Investment performance improved year-on-year with 68% of assets under management (AUM) delivering an above benchmark return over 3 years. That reflects improvements in performance in equities, but also the shift in AUM towards more successful cash products.

Operating expenses fell 10.7% year-on-year to £601m, reflecting synergies from the Standard Life/Aberdeen Asset Management merger and other efficiency savings.

SLA reported profit before tax from its asset management, platform and wealth businesses of £114m, with a further £81m from insurance associated and joint ventures (down 10% year-on-year).

The group's regulatory capital surplus increased slightly to £1.8bn, from £1.7bn during the year.

