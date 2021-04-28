Microsoft - profit and revenue beat forecast

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Microsoft reported third quarter revenues of $41.7bn, a 19% increase year-on-year and ahead of market expectations of $41.0bn. That reflects very strong growth from the group's cloud computing products, although all sub-divisions reported growth to some extent.

Profit after tax rose 44% to $15.5bn, well ahead of analyst expectations for $13.5bn. Earnings per share rose 45% to $2.03, benefitting from share buybacks during the year. However, results are flattered by a one off $620m tax benefit during the year, as well as currency tailwinds, without which profits after tax and earnings per share would have risen 32% and 34% respectively.

Microsoft returned $10.0bn to shareholders during the quarter, up 1% year-on-year, through a combination of share buybacks and dividends.

Microsoft shares fell 2.2% in pre-market trading.

Our view

The emergence of cloud computing has opened new vistas for Microsoft. The current pandemic has done little to dampen progress, with home working strengthening the case for cloud-based applications and boosting sales in the home computing division.

The brave new world includes updated versions of old classics, like Office 365, as well as newer business management software like Dynamics. Increasingly those are being delivered as cloud-based services rather than desktop software programs. Through Azure, Microsoft provides customers with the necessary computing power on a pay-as-you-go basis, eliminating the need for companies to pay up front for the storage and upkeep of servers. It's a complementary offer that's serving customers and shareholders well.

A second industrial revolution on this scale doesn't come cheap. Building out the infrastructure behind the system means capital expenditure came in at $15.4bn last year. It was under $6bn as recently as 2015.

Still, we think there's a silver lining to the extra costs. Massive investment requirements mean not everybody can afford a seat at the table. Microsoft is one of the select few business which can, thanks to a core business which enjoys tremendous operating leverage and is highly cash generative. Building a software platform is expensive and time consuming, but once it's up and running adding new customers is essentially costless - which means extra revenue drops quickly through to profit. That's why profit growth has outpaced revenues in recent years, and the modest capital expenditure requirements outside the cloud business also mean cash generation has been strong. As a result Microsoft's sitting on a net cash pile of almost $70bn.

Despite the extra investment the group's had enough left over to return cash to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. The prospective dividend may be modest at 0.9%, but total shareholder returns over the past nine months have risen 14.3% year-on-year, and the track record of dividend growth stretches back to the mid-noughties, although it should be remembered that dividends are not guaranteed.

As things stand it looks like Cloud will be a three-way carve up. Amazon is the market leader, while Google-owner Alphabet is building its capability from a lower base. That puts Microsoft in the middle of the pack. Its focus is on making Azure an adaptable product that can sit together with any existing computing power. Combine that with a back catalogue of software programmes and it could be an attractive niche. So far customers seem to be lapping it up.

The market thinks a steady core business and higher growth new ventures means Microsoft can generate impressive profit growth over the next few years. We're inclined to agree. However, a price to earnings ratio of 32.8 is well above the group's longer term average, so the pressure is on to deliver.

Microsoft key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 32.8

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 18.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Results

Revenue in the Productivity & Business Processes division rose 12% at constant exchange rates to $13.6bn. That reflects very strong revenue growth in LinkedIn and business software Dynamics (up 23% and 22% respectively), although both consumer and commercial versions of Office also delivered year-on-year growth.

Intelligent Cloud remains the standout performer, with 20% growth in constant currency revenues, reaching $15.1bn in sales. Cloud provider Azure saw sales rise 46%.

The More Personal Computing business saw sales rise 16% to $13bn, with continued strong growth from Xbox, up 32%, and search advertising revenues rising 14%.

Free cash flow during the quarter came in at $17.1bn (2020:$13.7bn), not including $7.5bn spent on acquisitions during the year. Microsoft finished the quarter with net cash of $67.3bn on the balance sheet, down from $73.2bn at the end of June last year.

