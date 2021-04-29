Standard Chartered - fewer bad loans boost profits

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Standard Chartered reported first quarter operating income of $3.9bn, down 10% year-on-year on a constant currency basis. That was driven by a decline in net interest income, as low interest rates offset the benefit of increased loans to customers.

Underlying profits before tax rose 19% to $1.4bn, despite an increase in operating cost, as provisions for bad loans fell 98% year-on-year.

The bank did not pay a dividend, but bought back $255m of shares in the quarter.

The shares were up 7% following the announcement.

First Quarter Results (constant exchange rates)

Standard Chartered reported net interest income of $1.7bn, down 11% on this time last year. That reflects a decline in net interest margin from 1.52% to 1.22%, more than offsetting an 8% rise in loans & advances to customers to $292.1bn.

Other income fell 9% to $2.3bn. That largely reflects changes to derivative valuations, without which income would have risen 4% following strong performances from the Wealth Management and Financial Markets businesses.

Underlying operating costs rose 4% year-on-year to $2.5bn, reflecting increases in performance related pay and investment in digital. As a result, the underlying cost-to-income ratio rose 5 percentage points to 63%.

Impairments for bad loans during the quarter came in at $20m, down from $956m a year ago. The $20m total includes a modest release related to the improving economic outlook, offset by some increase local Indian and Malaysian provisions.

The bank finished the quarter with a CET1 ratio of 14.0% (a key measure of banking capitalisation), up from 13.4% a year ago but down on the 14.4% reported at the end of 2020. That's at the top end of the target 13-14% range.

Net interest margin is thought to have no stabilised, with income growth to return from the second half of this year. Costs are set to increase as the group continues to invest in digital initiatives, while impairments should reduce significantly year-on-year.

The bank reported an underlying return on tangible equity of 10.8%, up from 8.6% this time last year.

Standard Chartered key facts Price/Book ratio: 0.28

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.41

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

