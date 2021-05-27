Johnson Matthey - full year as expected

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Johnson Matthey reported a 5% fall in underlying revenues to £3.9bn. That's in line with expectations, as lockdowns hit Clean Air sales particularly in automotive. Coupled with higher administrative expenses that brought underlying operating profits down 5% to £504m.

The board proposed a final dividend of 50p, bringing the total for the year to 70p, a 26% increase from last year but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Based on improved momentum in the second half the group expects underlying operating profit growth in the low-to-mid teens for 2021/22.

The shares were down 2.7% following the announcement.

View the latest Johnson Matthey share price and how to deal

Our View

Johnson Matthey has weathered the coronavirus storm better than we'd feared. As the leading manufacturer of catalytic converters - the clever bits in car exhausts that strip out the worst emissions - the global drop off in automotive production did leave its mark. But a second-half recovery coupled with buoyant commodity prices meant the impact was tempered.

Coupled with hefty cost saving measures, the damage to profits wasn't crippling. Limited damage is crucial because it gives the group the ability to continue its expansion into more sustainable vehicle technology.

The popularity of electric vehicles has risen rapidly. Global automotive manufacturers are planning a $300 billion surge in spending on electric technology over the next 5-10 years, and the UK plans to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars completely by 2030. Conventional combustion engines are in danger of being abandoned altogether, which would be very bad news for JMAT's catalysts.

In response, the group's funnelling efforts into becoming a bigger supplier of battery and fuel cell components - doubling manufacturing capacity in the UK and China. Production for eLNO, a battery component, is also ramping up - the group's first commercial plant is on track to open within the next year and the second should break ground in Finland later this year. The group's also inked a deal with Plug Power to develop green hydrogen technology, which could put JMAT on the map as a key supplier.

In the rapidly changing EV industry, there's no guarantee JMAT's picked a winning formula, and development is expensive. It's too early to say whether the group will become a key supplier. The proof is in the pudding, and until customers are buying eLNO in force it remains an unproven growth runway.

Investors should remember that while hydrogen and electric vehicles may sound exciting the entire New Markets division makes up just 3.5% of total revenue. It's going to take a lot of time and money before it will become a suitable replacement for converter revenues. Luckily for JMAT, the transition to EVs won't happen overnight. But the writing's on the wall, so the group has no choice but to throw every last pound at expanding a somewhat unproven business.

To the group's credit, the balance sheet is in reasonable shape, with net debt below the target range. That means we have no immediate concerns over the group's ability to keep ticking over.

We're encouraged by JMAT's commitment to its pivot and management's handling of the pandemic can't be knocked. But that doesn't change the fact that the group is still somewhat in limbo. We think the bumpy road associated with such a massive about turn has been somewhat overlooked, and struggle to be excited by the group's current proposition.

Register for updates on Johnson Matthey

Full Year Results

Revenue in Clean Air declined 7% to £2.4bn, with underlying operating profits of £269m, an 8% decline. This reflects a weak first-half performance whereas second half sales rose 16% to £1.4bn and margins approached pre-COVID levels at 13.6%. Asia was the only geographic segment with a strong performance, underpinned by growth in China and India due to beneficial legislation. The group continues to focus on making the division more efficient and it's expected to generate sustainable cashflows of at least £4bn over the next decade.

Efficient Natural Resources saw sales decline 1% to £1.1bn, reflecting declines across all businesses bar PGM Services. Profits rose 6% to £268m, helped by a strong performance in PGM services due to higher precious metal prices, which offered a near £80m tailwind. 2022, the group will shift its Life Science Technologies (currently housed in New Markets) to this division.

Health sales were up 8% to £237m and profits rose 15% to £31m. The segment made progress toward delivering around £100m of operating profit by 2025/26 with a pipeline of generic active pharmaceutical ingredients. This division remains under strategic review, as previously announced.

Covid-induced weakness in Battery Systems and Medical Device components meant New Markets sales declined 6% to £356m. Underlying operating profits were £9m, compared to a £1m loss, primarily due to last year's £8m charge relating to the new eLNO plant.

The group's first eLNO plant is on track to start commissioning in 2022 and targeting commercial eLNO production in 2024. Two customers are currently in advanced testing stages for eLNO cathode battery materials.

Hydrogen technologies brought in roughly £100m in sales, split between fuel cells and production technologies. Strong growth in this market meant the group has increased its manufacturing capacity in the UK and China for an overall capacity of 2GW. The division is expected to yield sales of roughly £200m by 2025.

The group's cost saving programme, targeting £110m in annual savings by 2023/24, accounted for £171m in spending this year, as planned. This year the group realised £37m in savings from the programme.

Capital expenditure is expected to rise to £600m, the result of increased investment in the group's shift toward supporting electric vehicles. Free cash flow was £305m, up from £266m, as the group reduced its inventory levels.

Including pension obligations, net debt rose by £40m to £815m or 1.2 times cash profits. This is below management's target range of 1.5-2 times.

Johnson Matthey key facts Forward Price/Earnings ratio: 14.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 14.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Johnson Matthey shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.