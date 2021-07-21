Royal Mail - revenues up despite parcel pressures

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Royal Mail plc reported first quarter revenue growth of 12.5% compared to a year ago, up 20.2% on 2019. That reflects growth across both the Royal Mail and GLS divisions, despite a slowdown in UK parcels.

The outlook for the group remains uncertain and will depend on the future course of the pandemic. As things stand the group expects revenue growth at GLS to slow as the year progresses, as lockdown restrictions ease across its footprint and the division laps stronger comparators.

The shares fell 1.7% in early trading.

First Quarter Trading Statement

Royal Mail reported 12.2% growth year-on-year and a 13.4% increase compared to 2019.

That reflects a rebasing in parcel volumes, which are down 13% year-on-year but still 19% ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Despite lower volumes, parcel revenue grew 3.4% year-on-year as customers shifted towards higher priced products. Addressed letter volumes rose 22% year-on-year, although the long-term decline continued with an 18% fall from pre-pandemic levels. Total letter revenues rose 25.7% year-on-year.

The division continues to make progress with £110m of non-staff cost savings, while new products such as Sunday deliveries and Parcel Collect are proving popular.

The GLS international business reported 12.4% revenue growth year-on-year and 36.6% growth compared to pre-pandemic. Volumes increased 10% and 34% respectively. As well as higher volumes, the group benefitted from improved prices and higher freight revenues, boosted by the reopening of retail outlets.

Royal Mail key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 9.2

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing: 12.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

