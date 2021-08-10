Barrick Gold - commodity price sees profits shine

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Barrick reported revenue in the first half of $5.8bn, up 1% on the same period in 2020, as higher gold and copper prices offset lower production and sales by volume.

Profits after tax came in at $949m, up 25% year-on-year, as higher prices boosted operating margins, more than offsetting higher all-in sustaining costs (a measurement which includes capital expenditure requirements as well as operating cash costs).

The group announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, alongside a further $250m, or $0.14 per share, capital return.

Barrick shares were broadly unmoved in pre-market trading.

Our View

Like many miners, Barrick's results are enjoying an enviable tailwind from buoyant commodity prices. Higher gold prices have essentially offset reduced production, while booming copper prices have been the key driver behind first half revenue growth despite accounting for less than a fifth of the total.

Higher prices mean higher margins, providing an effortless boost to profits. There's a lesson in that - since Barrick's fortune is to some extent out of its hands. When prices rise profits roll, and when prices fall the pain is unavoidable. Still Barrick has done its best to influence its own destiny.

CEO Mark Bristow is a serial dealmaker. An audacious bid to acquire Newmont ended instead in a joint venture combining the two groups' Nevada assets. Barrick's also taken full control of struggling Acacia Mining in recent years. With a negligible net debt position, despite billions of dollars invested in expanding the very low cost Pueblo Viejo mine, the group's well positioned to take advantage of any other opportunities as they arise.

We expect this kind of homegrown expansion, either on greenfield sites or expanding existing mines, to be more common in years to come, with the current 10 year plan focused on growing production organically. It's underpinned by the group's top-quality, Tier One assets - with an average all-in sustaining cost of $1,052 compared to a gold price of $1,730 - which should be profitable in most environments. It's also a plan that the group can fund through its own cash flows, which is a positive in our book.

The strong balance sheet and high-quality production has given Barrick the confidence to mark in some considerable shareholder returns. As well as a Prospective dividend yield of 2.2%, not bad in gold mining terms, the group's making a further $750m in capital returns - although a sudden reverse in the gold price could upset the apple cart.

With fingers in many regions and mines, Barrick's relationships with its partner countries are important, and the group's record here is encouraging. Battles with the Tanzanian government over the former Acacia mines have been resolved and operations and exports are back up and running. It looks like the magic might be working in Papua New Guinea too, where production is due to restart this year after the government previously announced it wouldn't renew a mine licence.

With increasing global uncertainty helping boost the gold price well above Barrick's costs per ounce, the spoils available as an efficiently run gold miner are considerable. We view Barrick's large, diversified footprint as one of the better options in the sector.

Barrick Gold key facts Price/Book ratio:1.55

10 year average Price/Book ratio: 1.83

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.2% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Half Year Results

Gold production in the half fell 11% to 2.2m ounces, with sales down a similar amount. However, realised gold prices rose 9% to $1,798 an ounce. All-in sustaining gold costs rose 6% to $1,052 an ounce.

Copper production fell 20% to 189m pounds, with sales down 10% to 209m. That was offset by a 71% increase in realised copper prices to $4.32 a pound. All-in sustaining copper prices rose 18% to $2.48 a pound.

Capital expenditure in the half came in at $1.2bn, up 25% year-on-year, with the extra spending largely due to the expansion of the Pueblo Viejo gold mine in the Dominican Republic.

Free cash flow fell 23% year-on-year to $744m, reflecting the higher capital expenditure.

Barrick finished the half with net debt of $14m, compared to net cash of $33m at the start of the year.

