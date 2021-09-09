Morrisons - board recommends 285p offer

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Morrisons' board is recommending CD&R's takeover offer of 285p per share. Shareholders will be asked to vote on this at a general meeting around 18 October. However, with another outstanding offer from Fortress, further bidding through an auction could still take place.

The group's reiterated it expects underlying full year pre-tax profit to be higher than the £431m achieved last year, excluding repaid business rate relief. That comes as total revenue rose 3.7% to £9.1bn in the first half. However, on a like-for-like basis, excluding fuel, sales fell 0.3%. Underlying pre-tax profit of £167m fell 37.1%, because of Covid costs and lost sales from cafes, fuel and food-on-the-go.

Given the existing offers from CD&R and Fortress, no interim dividend will be paid.

The shares were unmoved following the announcement.

Our view

Half year results and takeover offers update

Morrisons expects that a scheme document, containing further information about the CD&R offer, plus details of the court meeting and the general meeting to approve the offer, will be posted to shareholders within the next couple of weeks.

The other offer from Fortress, which is 272p per share, isn't being recommended by Morrisons. However, because neither the CD&R or Fortress offer have been declared as final, there could be further bidding.

First half results

Retail like-for-like (LFL) sales fell 1.4%, reflecting the strong sales seen during the earlier stages of the pandemic this time last year. CafÃ© closures and reduced demand for takeaway snacks also had an impact. Wholesale LFLs rose 1.0%, and 25 McColl's stores were converted to Morrisons Daily in the period. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, group LFLs are up 8.4%.

The group's partnership with Amazon continued to progress, with Morrisons saying: ''sales through the 'Morrisons on Amazon' home delivery channel have remained very strong even as lockdown restrictions have eased''. This same-day delivery option is available in 60 towns and cities, and the group has also started supplying all Amazon Fresh UK stores.

There was a free cash inflow of £266m, compared to an outflow of £228m last year. Net debt was £3.0bn, down slightly on £3.2bn at the end of last year.

Morrison key facts Price/earnings ratio: 20.1

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 14.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

