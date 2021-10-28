Royal Dutch Shell - cash booms as derivatives muddying the water

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Royal Dutch Shell reported total revenue in the third quarter of $61.6bn, up 37.7% year-on-year. That comes despite a modest decline in production and reflects a significant increase in oil & gas prices.

However, profits fell from $177m a year ago to a $988m loss this quarter, as derivative losses in the Integrated Gas business more than offset progress in Upstream oil & gas production. Excluding the effect of these and other derivative movements, underlying profits more than tripled to $4.1bn, while underlying operating cash flow reached a record high.

The company announced a dividend of $0.24 per share, up 44.1% year-on-year although in line with the dividend announced last quarter.

The shares fell 1.0% in early trading.

Third Quarter Results

The Integrated Gas business reported a loss of $3.2bn, with underlying profits after derivative movements are stripped out of $1.7bn, more than doubling year-on-year. That reflects an 11.1% increase in production, as the Prelude LNG platform restarted production as well as higher prices. Underlying operating cash flow from the division rose nearly tripled to $7.8bn, with capital expenditure up 24.7% to $1.3bn.

Upstream reported profits of $1.3bn, with underlying profits of $1.7bn, up from an $884m loss 12 months ago. Production fell 5.5% year-on-year, negatively impacted by the effect of Hurricane Ida, however this was more than offset by higher oil & gas prices. The division reported underlying operating cash flows of $5.9bn more than twice last year's level, with capital expenditure rising 20.6% to $1.5bn.

The Oil Products division reported $1.4bn of profit, or $1.2bn on an underlying basis, down 27.9%. That reflects lower refinery intake, partly due to Hurricane Ida. Chemicals reported profits of $357m, or $395m on an underlying basis, up 74.0% year-on-year. That improvement was despite significant disruption caused by Hurricane Ida, and reflects improved market prices. The division reported underlying operating cash flows of $684m, up 40.2% year-on-year, with capital expenditure of $1.1bn up 77%.

Shell reported free cash flow of $12.2bn, up 61.4% year-on-year, or $11.1bn excluding the effects of acquisitions and disposals, up 65.4%.

The group finished the year with net debt of $57.5bn, down from $73.5bn a year ago. That reflects the significant organic cash flow delivered in the year, as well as significant disposal proceeds.

In September the group agreed the sale of its Permian business for $9.5bn, with the proceeds to fund a $7bn return to shareholders post completion in 2022.

