Tesco - better than expected half year

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Trading in the last six months has been better than expected, with group sales excluding fuel rising 3% to £27. 3bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. Tesco said the pandemic is still driving a higher volume of sales. Underlying operating profit rose 41% to £1.5bn.

Full year underlying retail operating profit guidance has been upgraded, and is now expected to come in between £2.5bn and £2.6bn. A £500m share buyback was also announced.

The shares rose 3.9% following the announcement.

View the latest Tesco share price and how to deal

Our View

HL view to follow.

Sign up for updates on Tesco

Half Year Results

The half year performance was largely driven by the UK & Republic of Ireland (ROI), where like-for-like sales (LFLs) rose 2.4% to £25.0bn. Sales were better than expected in the UK, helped by staycation trends and the Euros, while wholesaler business Booker saw a sharp recovery in its catering revenue. Underlying operating profit rose 16.5% to £1.3bn.

Online LFLs are up 74.1% on pre-pandemic levels, and 2.3% ahead of last year. The group has added around 700,000 customers since the start of the pandemic, and online sales now make up 14.6% of total UK sales.

LFL sales in Central Europe rose 1.4%, to £1.9bn, with a mixed picture in different markets depending on restriction levels. All markets returned to growth in the second quarter. Underlying operating profit improved 18.6% to £68.0m.

In the Bank business, underlying operating profits more than doubled to £72m. Ignoring the impact of acquisitions, revenue fell 12.2% as customers cut credit card balances following lower spending. The net interest margin rose to 5.1% from 4.6%.

Tesco incurred costs of £193m relating to settlements from the 2014 accounting scandal.

Retail free cash flow rose to £1.5bn from £0.8bn, helped by the non-recurrence of pension contributions associated with the Asian business. Net debt, including lease obligations fell to £10.2bn from £12.0bn.

Tesco key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 12.7

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 11.5

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Find out more about Tesco shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.