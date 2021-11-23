Compass Group - profits and margins beat expectations

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full-year underlying revenues of £18.1bn were down 6.3% year-on-year as lockdowns continue to impact trading. Growth in Healthcare & Senior Living and Defence, Offshore & Remote offset drops in Business & Industry, Education and Sports & Leisure.

Underlying operating profits grew 55.4% to £811m as cost cutting measures helped margins recover to 4.5%.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 14 pence per share.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our View

Contract caterer Compass relies on large groups getting together. That makes continued Covid disruptions a difficult hurdle to clear. But Compass is pointing in the right direction, as profits edge ever closer to pre-pandemic levels.

An impressive focus on cost savings means margins - while dented - didn't completely collapse during lockdowns. If anything, we suspect the pandemic forced Compass to make a lot of overdue efficiency improvements. Those are paying off now that sales are starting to recover. The group looks to be emerging from the crisis stronger than it went in - it intends to restore margins to above 7% before volumes fully recover.

In normal times, contract catering is attractive. Compass typically uses equipment and facilities owned by the client, so capital requirements are low and returns are strong.

But for normal times to return schools and universities will need to stay open, and offices need enough hungry mouths inside them for contracts to tick over. The Covid-related shift to working from home could be permanent, at least in part, so it remains to be seen whether volumes can fully recover to 2019 levels. We note that client retention's held up well, so there is optimism that life will return to normal, but it's too soon to call exactly if, or when, this will happen.

Compass' broad global customer base, from the Ministry of Defence to luxury watchmaker Patek Philippe, does offer some protection. While Education and Business sectors are most vulnerable to disruption, Healthcare and Military businesses continue to provide a welcome backstop.

Compass went into the crisis in relatively good shape. Debt levels crept up over the pandemic, but the group's made good strides to bring it back down. At the full-year ending September 2021 it stands at 1.6 times cash profits, just a touch over the groups long term target of 1-1.5 times.

Overall, we think Compass is an attractive business, and the pandemic has actually strengthened it in some ways. But the group's above-average valuation takes this into account. That's fair if things go to plan, but another bout of lockdowns or a slower than expected sales recovery could cause volatility.

Compass key facts Price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 24.0

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 19.9

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full Year Results (Organic unless otherwise stated)

North America, saw sales drop 6.7% to £11.2bn. Improved attendance helped Sports & Leisure and Education perform well in the second half, but Business & Industry continues to struggle with a slow recovery from the pandemic in offices. Operating profits posted a 6.5% increase year-on-year to £608m - largely due to better cost controls.

In Europe, revenue dropped 9.6% to £4.6bn. The uncertain wider environment weighed on net new business which was broadly flat for the year. Resizing efforts cost the group £149m in the year. However, the cost savings meant operating profits were up to £147m following a loss of £29m last year.

Rest of World saw a 3% rise in revenue to £2.3bn as LATAM, New Zealand and the Defence, Offshore & Remote sector in Australia all posted double digit growth. Operating profits were up 44.4% to £130m thanks to cost cutting efforts.

Underlying free cash flow rose £447m to £660m, adjusted for £186m paid for resizing programmes. This reflects improved working capital management and a reduction in capital expenditure.

Net debt was £2.5bn on 30 September 2021, down from £3bn a year earlier. The ratio of net debt to cash profits stands at 1.6 times, outside the group's target range of 1-1.5.

The group's expecting full-year 2022 revenue growth of 20-25% and underlying operating margins over 6%. Progress will be weighted towards the second half of the year.

