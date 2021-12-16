boohoo - full year guidance lowered

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the three months to 30 November, sales including the impact of discounts and returns rose 10% from the same period last year to £506.2m. Strong sales growth in the UK outweighed declines across other regions.

Rising shipping costs throughout the period meant gross margins fell 1 percentage point.

The group lowered guidance for full-year sales growth to between 12% and 14% from 20% to 25%. Freight cost inflation is expected to shave £20m off cash profits at the full year, with margins between 6% and 7%, at least two percentage points lower than initially forecast.

The shares fell 13.9% following the announcement.

Trading Update

The UK was the group's strongest segment with sales up 32% from last year to £320.3m. Return rates were 12.5 percentage points beyond last year as customers bought and returned an exceptionally high number of dresses.

Sales in the USAfell 14% to £104.6m, as reduced air freight capacity caused significantly longer customer delivery times.

In the Rest of Europe and Rest of World regions sales declined 12% and 21% respectively. The group saw revenue in Europe start to recover in September, but declined throughout the remainder of the period due to customer uncertainty.

The group currently has net cash of £70m and access to over £170m in cash and credit.

The first US distribution centre is expected to come online in 2023, but management is considering options to pull this forward.

boohoo key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 13.4

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2014): 40.2

Prospective yield: 0.0% All figures are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

