Burberry - full price sales rise as recovery continues

Compared to two years ago, Burberry's third quarter full price comparable sales rose 26%. This reflects double digit growth in the Americas and Asia Pacific, and less severe declines in Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Total comparable store sales are still down 3%, as the group continues to reduce markdown.

Burberry now expects full year underlying operating profit to rise 35%, and currency headwinds aren't expected to be as harsh.

The shares rose 4.2% following the announcement.

Third quarter results (comparisons are with Q3 2020)

Burberry's strategy shift continued in the quarter, with efforts to reduce markdown meaning overall sales declined. The increase in full price sales was especially pronounced in outerwear and leather goods, which rose 38% and 29% respectively. The group now has 31 stores fitted in line with the new concept, and a further 50 will be delivered by the end of the financial year.

Online sales grew by a high double-digit percentage, partly helped by improved buying processes. There's also been an increase in multi-channel customer interactions - including the booking of store appointments.

Comparable store sales were flat, but full-price sales rose 22% in Asia Pacific, largely because of reduced Covid restrictions. Mainland China and South Korea performed especially well. Japan and South Asia recorded softer trading, reflecting reduced tourism.

Europe, Middle East, India and Africa, saw comparable store sales dip 17%, with full price sales down 4%. The region is being held back by lower tourism, which made up about 40% of revenues from the region before the pandemic.

The Americas were the best performers thanks to new customer growth. Comparable store sales were up 8%, while on a full-price basis, the increase was 72%.

Burberry key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 19.1

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 20.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

