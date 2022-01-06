Next - another guidance upgrade

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In the eight weeks to Christmas day, Next's full price sales rose 20% compared to pre-pandemic levels. That was £70m ahead of management expectations and, as a result, full year pre-tax profit guidance has been raised £22m to £822m. That would be a 9.8% improvement on two years ago.

Next believes that next year, full price sales will be up 7% on the current year. Pre-tax profit is expected to rise 4.6%.

A further special dividend of 160p per share was announced. The group plans to return to the ''pre-pandemic ordinary dividend cycle in the year ahead''.

Next shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

We said last time we heard from Next that we were disappointed not to see another guidance upgrade. Well, here it is. Once again, Next has outdone its own expectations, as formal and occasionwear came back into fashion in the run up to Christmas.

Online results remained strong, and while retail sales are down on pre-pandemic levels, the last 18 months have really just accelerated pre-existing trends. Next's well established online operations meant it was able to attract new customers over lockdowns, and early signs suggest they're sticking around.

The group's also leveraging its strong online capabilities by helping other retailers boost their own digital performance. The third-party brand LABEL product is a lower-risk and high return area of business, which could translate into an impressive long-term source of growth.

Making the most of the online opportunity does mean capital expenditure's on the up. But it's the right move in our view. We're particularly intrigued to see what increased capacity will mean for Next's overseas markets. And because Next's online business is more mature than a retailer starting digital operations from scratch, margins are higher and growth shouldn't be quite the same drag on profits.

We think managed decline is the order of the day in retail. Next's shops typically have shorter, and more favourable leases than peers, and are more focussed on out of town retail outlets that have been faring better. This gives the group extra flexibility and should allow it to make the best of a tough market.

A hugely reduced debt pile - forecast to fall by over £500m at the full year - also eases concerns over financial health, and allows Next breathing room while it navigates changes in the industry, including industry-wide supply chain disruption during the peak festive season. A strong balance sheet also feeds into the group's ability to pay dividends - including special dividends recently. However no dividend is ever guaranteed.

As we step into the coming reporting year, Next is mindful of uncertainty. The biggest question mark the group seems to have was how much discretionary spending customers will be willing to make, given ongoing inflation, the return of holidays and the reversal of pent-up demand. A tempering of performance is coming down the pipes, but the extent of this is yet to be seen.

In general, Next looks pretty well set at present, with high customer retention, mushrooming online sales and growth opportunities. Something of a rarity in retail.

Next key facts Price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 14.4

Ten year average Price/earnings ratio: 14.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Trading details

Fourth quarter full price sales were driven by a 45% increase in online, with an especially strong performance from LABEL UK. This offset a 5.4% fall in physical shop sales. Trading was better than expected, largely thanks to returning demand for formal and occasionwear.

Next said surplus stock was much lower than expected, with stock for the end of season sale falling 18% compared to pre-pandemic times. This was thanks to the stronger full price sales.

The group highlighted that it was affected by labour shortages in warehousing and distribution, which means delivery service suffered.

Interest income from the Finance business fell 2.5%.

Next expects to generate at least £345m of free cash flow in the current year.

Looking ahead to next year the group remains mindful of a number of uncertainties. These include the potential reversal of pent up demand, reduced discretionary spending and the effect of Next's increased selling prices. The group is expecting a strong first quarter when compared to 2021 when stores were shut, but expects weaker year-on-year growth in the final three quarters.

