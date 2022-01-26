Pets at Home Group - sales grow, guidance up

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Third quarter Group revenue came in at £319.4m, an 8.7% rise on a like-for-like (LFL) basis. That reflects growth across both parts of the business.

The group highlighted 'inflationary pressures across the supply chain' but is remaining competitive on price with several cost saving initiatives.

Peter Pritchard, CEO, said: 'We are firmly on track to report a record year of sales and profit growth'. The group expects to report underlying pre-tax profit of £140m, above previous expectations.

The shares rose 4.0% in early trading.

Our view

We're still waiting for news on who the new CEO will be, but one thing's for sure, whoever it is will be handed a thriving business.

Pets at Home's like-for-like retail sales have been impressive, despite the continued rise of online competitors. Add to that the group's sterling effort on cost control, which has seen rents reduced along with lower staff costs, and there's a stronger foundation for future profit growth.

The overall model is attractive. Vet clinics and grooming rooms provide extra revenue streams, but also encourage cross-selling in the core retail business. The cross selling of services is Pets' biggest unique selling point, and a factor that no doubt drove the decision to acquire a telehealth provider.

The group has an enviable hoard of customer data too, with 7.0m ''VIP'' members, and increasing Puppy and Kitten Club membership. These will help Pets hone their proposition, driving higher sales. But crucially, they're also boosting the number of customers who buy both a product and a service from the group - a leap which massively increases the average annual spend of these customers and should make them stickier. Pets at Home has only just started to crack this nut, so there's significant potential here.

Current conditions are incredibly useful. UK pet ownership continues to climb, when a severe slowdown had been feared after the lockdown-induced tidal wave of new puppies and kittens. It seems flexible working, and perhaps the renewed popularity of rural living, have culminated in the trend having more room to run than initially thought. That will have a positive effect on demand for a while to come. What's more, we're continuing to see demand shift to more premium products and accessories as 'pet humanisation' continues, which gives margins a boost.

We must mention cost inflation, as it's a headwind for the group and one that can hurt margins. Crucially though, it's being managed well so far with a range of pre-emptive cost cutting initiatives.

Coronavirus has also accelerated the shift to online shopping. Pets has invested heavily and continues to ramp up its digital capacity. Single login allowing customers to access all products and services in one place is soon to launch, that'll offer a lot more opportunity to cross sell. The new infrastructure will need to be leveraged with a long-term sustained increase in demand to drive profits, but progress is promising.

The group is perhaps better placed than other retailers, because pet goods, especially for first time animal-owners, are the kind of thing you're more likely to seek out face-to-face advice for. In theory that should help keep the in-store tills ringing, because despite the top-notch online efforts, Pets is still very much a physical retail operation.

We're genuinely impressed by the legwork being put into marketing and online infrastructure, and increased pet ownership provides a structural growth opportunity. The valuation has become more attractive in recent months, but remains above the long-term average so the pressure to deliver remains.

Pets at Home key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 17.9

10 year average Price/Earnings ratio: 16.1

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Third Quarter Trading Update

Retail sales grew 9% on a LFL basis compared to last year, up 28.4% on a 2 year basis. That comes as volume growth remained strong and seasonal ranges performed well.

The number of active VIP members increased 13% to 7m, up 34% over the last 2 years. 27% of VIP members shopped across more than one channel.

The Vet Group also saw LFL sales rise, up 4% on last year and 23.3% higher than 2 years ago. New registrations across the First Opinion practices averaged around 9,200 per week, up from 9,000 the prior year. Puppy and Kitten Club members grew 60%. The number of pet care subscription plans stands at over 1.4m, bringing in over £115m in recurring annual income.

The group ended the period with net cash of £76.6m, including £19.6m coming earlier than expected from the disposal of the Specialist Group in December 2020.

