Taylor Wimpey - On track for full-year guidance

Taylor Wimpey expects to report full year results in-line with guidance. Operating profit is expected to be around £820m, with operating margins of 21-22%. The group has benefited from strong demand thanks to low interest rates and good mortgage availability. Higher house prices offset rising building costs over the year.

More information on shareholder returns will be released with the full-year results in March.

The shares rose 1.4% following the announcement.

Our view

The foundations were strong throughout 2021 for Taylor Wimpey, as interest rates remained low, and the availability of mortgages was high. Completions and average selling prices were on the rise, whilst cancelations fell. That's a recipe for strong performance.

The Landbank is a particular strength for the group, who've added just shy of 30,000 new plots to the short-term bank over the last 18 months. They're now sitting on one of the largest landbanks amongst the major housebuilders. It's a move that could yield strong returns well into the future - if the housing market holds up.

That is of course a big ''if''. So far, Taylor Wimpey's seen no signs of demand for new houses slowing and demand for homes under the new Help to Buy scheme has been ''strong.'' Rising house prices are more than offsetting the cost increases from supply chain disruption - although volumes could come under pressure if prices keep rising. Bad news for any housebuilder with large sums of capital tied up in land, and cash flow could quickly come under fire.

The housing market appears to be on stable footing. Brits are ideologically committed to home ownership and the country still faces a major housing shortage. Interest rates are incredibly low by historical standards, so mortgages remain cheap and the reintroduction of widespread 95% mortgages could go a long way in boosting demand.

All that feeds into a strong order book for future sales, encouraging given the end of the Stamp Duty holiday and the reworked Help to Buy scheme.

The balance sheet is in good shape and the group can deploy its cash reserves to develop its land acquisitions this year. Management is committed to achieving margins between 21% and 22%, we'll find out whether that's been achieved with the full year results in March. The group has more than enough cash to cover its dividend payments and is looking to return excess to shareholders with a share buyback this year.

Taylor Wimpey is in a strong position and boasts a valuation that isn't too demanding. That makes the group's bold attitude throughout the pandemic look like a smart move that could drive long-term growth for some time to come. Although, cost inflation remains a bugbear, and there are risks to the entire sector should rising interest rates feed into higher mortgage costs.

Taylor Wimpey key facts Price/Earnings ratio (next 12 months): 1.4

10-year Average Price/Earnings ratio: 1.6

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 8.3% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Full year trading Update

Total UK home completions increased 47% to 14,087, with 20% of these being affordable homes. Net private reservation rate was 0.91 homes per outlet per week, up from 0.76 the previous year. Cancelation rates returned to normal at 14%, down from 20% in 2020. The group's 47% forward sold for 2022, down from 54% at the start of 2021.

The average selling price for private completions was up 3% to £332,000. Total average selling prices, which includes joint ventures, rose to £300,000 from £288,000.

The group traded from an average of 225 outlets, down from 240 in 2020, as some were closed ahead of schedule.

As of 31 December 2021, the total order book, excluding joint ventures, stood at 10,009 homes with a total value of £2.6bn, down from £2.7bn the year before. The short term landbank stood at around 85,000 plots, and the strategic pipeline holds around 145,000 plots.

Taylor Wimpey commented on the "build cost inflation amidst wider industry pressure on the cost and availability of certain materials", affecting the wider sector. For now, higher selling prices are offsetting this headwind.

The group ended the year with net cash of £837m, up from £719.4m at the end of 2020.

