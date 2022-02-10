Coca-Cola- Strong EPS guidance despite inflation

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Organic revenues grew 9% to $9.5bn in the fourth quarter. This reflected improvements in pricing and a more favourable mix of products sold, which offset a 1% decline in concentrate sales, hurt by the timing of the quarter which meant there were 6 fewer trading days.

Underlying operating income, which strips out currency changes, declined 12% to $2.1bn. Fewer days in the reporting period coupled with higher marketing spend were responsible for the fall.

The group expects full-year organic revenue growth of 7-8%. Cost inflation is expected to continue at in the mid-single digits and underlying earnings per share growth is forecast to be 8-10%.

The shares rose 1.2% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Fourth Quarter Results (Organic)

Sparking soft drink volumes outpaced 2019 levels with sales up 8% with trademark Coca-Cola sales up 7%. Nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage revenues rose 11% also ahead of 2019 levels. Both performed well across all geographic segments. Hydration, sports, coffee and tea sales increased 12%, helped by strong growth in sports drinks after the acquisition of BODYARMOR and the reopening of Costa stores in the UK.

Europe, Middle East & Africa saw sales rise 17% to $1.6bn, reflecting an 11% rise in volumes and a favourable price mix, reflecting an ongoing recovery in markets where pandemic-related uncertainty was abating. This fed through to an 8% increase in operating income to $829m.

A decline in concentrate sales due to the timing of shipments partly offset pricing improvements and a rise in volumes in Latin America, sending revenue 2% higher to $1.0bn. Operating income declined 3% to$593m driven by an increase in marketing spend.

Sales in North America rose 14% to $3.4bn, as both price and volumes improved. This was driven by a recovery in the fountain business as pandemic worries eased. Operating income fell 1% to $774m as higher marketing spend mostly offset revenue improvements.

Rising volumes were more than offset by pricing declines as the group expanded into emerging markets in Asia Pacific, sending sales 3% lower to $1.0bn. Together with rising marketing spend, this fed into an operating income decline of 29% to $277m.

Global Ventures saw double digit improvements in price and volume with concentrate sales up 10% as Costa stores reopened in the UK. This led to a 25% rise in revenue to $775m. Operating income was flat at $79m.

Bottling investments saw revenue rise 3% to $1.9bn driven by growth in India and the Philippines. Operating income fell 12% to $172m reflecting increased costs.

Free cash flow for the year was $11.3bn compared to $8.7bn last year. However this excludes $4.8bn spent on acquisitions in 2021. Net debt was $28.5bn, down from $32.0bn last year.

