Direct Line - buyback announced, strong results

Direct line's full year gross written premiums fell 0.3% to £3.2bn, of which £2.2bn were own brand policies, down 0.8% year on year. The decline partly reflects reduced Motor policies. The group's combined operating ratio, which is the percentage of premiums paid out in claims and operating costs, improved to 90.1% from 91.0%.

Operating profit rose 11.4% to £581.8m.

The group declared a final dividend of 15.1p per share and announced a £100m share buyback.

The group said there's a "range of inflationary pressures" but is working to offset these with cost savings.

The shares rose 4.1% in early trading.

Full year results

The Motor business is "already seeing the benefits" of the new Motor platform and its "improved pricing sophistication through increased competitiveness". Claims are still below pre-pandemic levels, and claims severity inflation was higher than the 3-5% medium term expectations.

Gross written premiums fell 3.5% to £1.6bn. Claims frequency increased back to normal levels in the second half, as restrictions eased and more people were driving. Overall, the division's combined ratio increased 4.7 percentage points to 92.4%, and operating profit fell 13.4% to £314.8m.

Home operating profit rose to £141.8m, from £101.4m, largely because of lower weather-related costs and higher prior-year reserve releases. Gross written premiums of £577.8m were broadly flat compared to 2020, while net claims fell to £280.4m from £301.9m.

Green Flag Rescue and Other Personal Lines premiums fell 9.1% to £380m, while operating profit rose to £64.8m from £6.8m. The large swing in profit reflects improved travel insurance trends and increased profitability in roadside rescue.

Commercial premiums rose 15.0% to £653m, and operating profit rose from £50.4m to £60.4m.

The group's Solvency II capital ratio stands at 176%, after including shareholder returns, down from 191% in 2020. This was within the "stated risk appetite range of 140% to 180%".

Direct Line Group key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 9.4

Average Price/Earnings ratio since listing (2012): 11.2

Prospective yield (next 12 months): 9.5% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

