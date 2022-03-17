Ocado - retail sales decline

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ocado Retail (the joint venture with Marks & Spencer) saw sales decline 5.7% in the quarter, to £564.7m. This reflected strong sales in 2021, boosted by the pandemic. Sales for the wider UK grocery market were 4% lower. Average orders per week grew 11.6% to 367,500, but that was more than offset by a 15% drop in the average basket size (£124) as customer behaviours shifted back toward pre-covid levels.

The Bicester customer fulfilment centre (CFC) is set to open this year, adding capacity for 30,000 orders per week in the second half. Sites in Purfleet and Andover are up to around half their maximum capacities, now operating at a combined 65,000 orders per week. A new Zoom facility (same day delivery) is set to open in Canning Town this Spring, with further sites in the pipeline over the next 12 months.

The group saw a ''significant'' increase in a range of costs from raw materials to energy, passing these onto customers in the form of higher prices where possible. Additional headwinds of falling demand and shifting behaviours mean full-year revenue growth is expected lower than the previously guided mid-teens, at around 10%. Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) margins will also come under pressure.

The shares fell 7.4% following the announcement.

Our View

Full Year Results (8 February 2022)

Full year revenue rose 7.2% to £2.5bn, reflecting a significant increase in International Solutions, as more Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs) came online. Five CFCs opened in the year, including two in the US. The core Retail business also grew. However, continued investment in the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) meant pre-tax losses widened by £124.6m to -£176.9m.

Ocado expects Ocado Retail to ''return to strong mid-teens'' revenue growth in the new financial year. Capital expenditure is expected to rise around 18% to £800m to support ongoing OSP investment. No new Solutions deals were announced, Ocado is ''in conversation with a number of retailers and continue[s] to target further Solutions deals''.

The Retail business, which is half owned by Marks & Spencer, saw revenue rise 4.6% to £2.3bn, and is up over 41% on pre-pandemic levels. Revenue growth started to slow over the second half of the year as customers started to return to pre-pandemic shopping behaviours. All costs rose, including an £18m rise in marketing costs, plus higher labour and distribution costs. As a result, cash profits (EBITDA), rose more slowly than revenue, and was up 1.3% to £150.4m.

Increased capacity helped fee revenue in UK Logistics & Solutions rise 27.8% to £149.7m. Cost recharges, which includes costs recharged to the Retail business, relating to distribution costs, rose 4.4% to £560.7m. Increased fees from Ocado Retail and Morrisons helped EBITDA rise 54.3% to £68.5m.

The first CFCs in the US for Kroger went live in Monroe, Ohio, and Groveland, Florida, helping boost the International Solutions business. Revenue rose from £16.6m to £66.6m. Fees invoiced increased 15.4% to £143m. There was a total of £337.6m of fees not recognised as revenue because CFCs aren't live yet, at the end of the year.

There was a free cash outflow of £764.6m, including the acquisition of Kindred systems and Haddington Dynamics. Refinancing meant net debt reduced substantially and stood at £359.8m at the end of the year.

Ocado key facts Price/Sales ratio: 2.9

Ten year average Price/Sales ratio: 2.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

