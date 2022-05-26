Johnson Matthey - new CEO, new strategy

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Full-year underlying sales rose 5%, ignoring the effect of currency changes, to Â£3.8bn. That was driven by a partial recovery in Clean Air and good performance from Efficient Natural Resources.

Underlying operating profit, which excludes Â£440m of impairment and restructuring charges related to the disposal of the Health and Battery businesses, rose 21% to Â£553m.

The group warned ''visibility is low and the outcome for the year remains uncertain'' and have guided for 2022/23 full year underlying operating profit in the lower half of Â£491m-Â£641m.

The board proposed a final dividend of 55p, taking the total for the year up 10% to 77p.

The shares fell 4.9% following the announcement.

Our View

Full Year Results (constant exchange rates)

Liam Condon joined as CEO in March. Having completed a review, the business will focus on four business areas moving forward: Clean Air, Catalyst Technologies, Hydrogen Technologies and PGM Services. The transformation programme is expected to deliver Â£150m in annual cost savings by 2024/25.

The sale of the Health business is expected to complete by the end of May. The group has also found a buyer for its Battery Materials business, expected to complete in the summer of 2022 for Â£50m in cash and a minority equity stake in the buyer's business, EV Metals Group. The group has recorded a Â£363m exceptional loss on the sale.

Clean Air sales rose 5% to Â£2.5bn as demand partially recovered helped by a 17% rise in heavy duty diesel. Chip shortages and supply chain disruption continues to hinder vehicle production. Underlying operating profit rose 17% to Â£302m as the transformation programme moves forward, with focus on producing at the most efficient plants.

In Efficient Natural Resources, sales rose 9% to Â£1.0bn with growth across both business segments. PGM Services benefited from higher metal prices pushing sales up 13%. That helped underlying operating profit for the division rise 33% to Â£358m.

Other Markets sales fell 4% to Â£379m as manufacturing constraints impacted Hydrogen Technologies as the business scales up. The sale of Advanced Glass Technologies completed at the start of 2022. The division reported an underlying operating loss of Â£21m driven by higher investment in Hydrogen Technology and a loss from the Battery Materials business, the sale of which is underway.

Free cash flow fell from Â£295m to Â£221m, largely due to working capital changes. Net debt, excluding the Health business, was up from Â£770m to Â£856m. Net debt, including pension obligations, was 1.2 times cash profit (EBITDA), below the target range of 1.5-2.0 times.

