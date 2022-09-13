Fevertree - results and outlook in line with previous guidance

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Fevertree's first half sales rose 14% to £160.9m. This reflects a strong recovery in activity by Fevertree's customers in the hospitality industry.

However, despite the higher sales, underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 25% to £22m, as margins fell from 20.6% to 13.6%. That reflects inflationary headwinds and continuing investment in the business for growth.

Full year guidance remains unchanged. Revenue is expected to be between £355m and £365m, and underlying cash profits of between £37.5m and £45m.

Fever-Tree is intends to pay a 5.63p interim dividend

The shares rose 12.3% following the announcement.

Half year results ending 30 June 2022

Fevertree's UK (33% total revenue) home market saw sales growth of 6% to £53.5m. Sales to eating and entertainment venues were up by 73%, more than offsetting the 21% decrease in sales from retail channels. This reflected the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Fevertree is seeking to invigorate retail sales through new product launches.

Europe was the fastest growing region with revenues up 27% to £52.3m on a reported basis. The return of holidaymakers to southern Europe has helped sales to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

The US enjoyed 11% growth to £40.1m. This could have been stronger, with deliveries unable to keep pace with strong demand, reflecting labour shortages and challenges in Trans-Atlantic shipping. Fevertree is enjoying strong customer traction Stateside adding more than 1,000 new points of distribution in Marriott Hotels, along with new accounts at Disney and Hilton Luxury Hotels in the period.

Fevertree is working to overcome its US production issues, but the situation remains challenging. This is heightened by the poor availability of glass for its bottling operations, with the glass industry suffering from high gas prices and wider cost pressures.

Revenue from other territories was up by 7%.

Free cash flows went into the red to the tune of £5m, a swing of £7m. In total net cash was down to just under £100m, from £133m, in part reflecting the payment of a £50m special dividend.

Fevertree key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 38.3

Average forward price/earnings ratio since listing (2014): 46.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 1.5%

