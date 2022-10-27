Unilever - sales pop, price hikes weigh on volumes

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Unilever posted third quarter sales of €15.8bn, reflecting underlying sales growth of 10.6%. Growth was broad based across divisions, fuelled by higher prices which more than offset a 1.6% drop in volumes.

Personal and Home Care divisions saw the larges volume declines, 4.1% and 3.6% respectfully. Equally, both divisions had the largest price hikes too.

The quarterly interim dividend for the third quarter is maintained at €0.4268. The second tranche of the ongoing buyback will see a further €750m of Unilever now expects underlying sales growth for the full year to be above 8%, with more negative underlying volume growth. Expectations for underlying operating margin remains at 16%, with cost pressures expected to continue into 2023, albeit at a lower level.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

Unilever key facts Forward price/earnings ratio: 16.7

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 3.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

