Mitchells & Butlers - 2022 in line, encouraging start to 2023

Total revenue was £2.2bn, reflecting 1.1% like-for-like growth over pre-pandemic levels. This echoes the group's most recent guidance.

Underlying operating profit was £240m up from £29m in 2021, which was impacted by covid restrictions. However, inflation-related expenses were up by about £220m against pre-pandemic levels, including a £70m jump in utility costs. This meant profit fell short of the £317m achieved in 2019.

Free cash flow was £121m from a £4m outflow last year. Net debt excluding lease commitments was £1.2bn broadly flat compared to 2021. No dividend was declared.

The first 10 weeks of the current financial year have seen like-for-like sales growth of 6.5%. Mitchells & Butlers expects a full year inflationary cost headwind of 10 to 12% of its £1.8bn cost base, excluding the impact of cost-saving measures.

The shares were up 8.6% following the announcement.

Our View

Investors can take some comfort from the start to the current financial year. We've seen food sales increase despite last year's strong growth, as well as a strong recovery in drinks sales. Volume growth is finally back on the table in both categories.

But the 6.5% like-for-like sales growth in the first 10 weeks to 3rd December, is not a straight comparison. Last year saw Omicron emerge in late November, and this year we've had the beginning of the World Cup. Both are likely to have flattered sales reported so far this year. The rest of the quarter is likely to compare well too, with the World Cup continuing, and no sign that this year's festive season will be impacted by restrictions.

Further out, we think things could get tougher. There will be no World Cup in the second half, and the full impact of the cost-of-living crisis is still to fully catch up with the UK consumer, with a recession ever-more likely for 2023.

Looking at the underlying story, the group has a decent portfolio, with brands including Harvester, Browns and Miller & Carter. Even though the brands aren't quite in the top tier, they're well diversified across demographics and geographies. That means performance isn't quite as reliant on footfall in any one area.

It's actually the food that has propped up performance, with more expensive orders rather than higher volumes having the greatest impact. The premium brands in the portfolio have been the best performers of late, but the Group also has a significant number of more value-orientated venues. We don't think it can fully avoid fall out from a weaker economy and it remains to be seen if early signs of volume recovery will continue.

Then we have rising costs, a growing concern for the industry. Guidance on cost inflation suggests the impact could be almost as high as last year's total underlying operating profit, unless bold cost cutting measures are taken.

It is a credit to management that its pubs and restaurants have outperformed pre-pandemic levels on a like-for-like revenue basis, but storm clouds continue to loom. With this in mind, we see the decision to keep dividend payments on hold as a sensible one, which will allow continued investment into the estate. This is vital for the group to remain competitive and analysts are expecting a 38% increase in capital expenditure this year to £169m.

With a solid balance sheet backed by considerable property assets, Mitchells & Butlers is better placed than some to ride out the storm. But the valuation now sits above the long-term average, meaning shares are likely to be sensitive to any earnings shocks. Forecasts are already expecting sales to moderate for the rest of the year. Given the uncertain economic outlook and group's guidance on costs, we think it still has its work cut out to achieve market expectations.

Mitchells & Butlers key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 12.7

Ten year average forward earnings/book ratio: 10.8

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

