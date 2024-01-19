Next week on the stock market: Baker Hughes, Fevertree, Verizon

This article is more than 6 months old
What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 22 January 2024, including the likes of Baker Hughes, Fevertree and Verizon.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:
|22-Jan
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
|23-Jan
|Associated British Foods*
|Q2 Trading Statement
|Baker Hughes*
|Q4 Results
|Crest Nicholson
|Full Year Results
|Netflix*
|Q4 Results
|Verizon Communications*
|Q4 Results
|24-Jan
|ASML*
|Q4 Results
|Abrdn
|Pre-Close Trading Statement
|Computacenter
|Pre-Close Trading Statement
|Easyjet*
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Fresnillo
|Q4 Production Report
|Hochschild Mining
|Q4 Production Report
|J D Wetherspoon*
|Q2 Trading Statement
|Quilter
|Q4 Trading Statement
|Tesla*
|Q4 Results
|Tullow Oil
|Trading Statement
|25-Jan
|Britvic
|Q1 Results
|CVS Group*
|Half Year Trading Statement
|Fevertree*
|Full Year Results
|Halfords*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|IG Group
|Half Year Results
|Intermediate Capital Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|LVMH*
|Full Year Results
|Mitie Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|PPHE Hotel Group
|Full Year Trading Statement
|St James's Place
|Full Year New Business Announcement
|Visa*
|Q1 Results
|Wizz Air
|Q3 Results
|26-Dec
|Paragon Banking Group
|Q1 Trading Statement
|Volvo AB*
|Q4 Results
|WH Smith
|Trading Statement
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Baker Hughes reported strong business growth in each of the first three quarters of 2023. That was reflected in revenue and profit as well as increased order intake in both Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The midpoint of guidance for the final three months suggests that revenue has increased by around 17% to $6.9bn, with underlying cash profit (EBITDA) up about 14% to $1.1bn.
Looking to 2024, it’s a complex picture. Oil prices have cooled lately, but sustained tension in the Middle East could see this trend reverse. Meanwhile, The Conference of Parties has, for the first time, called for a transition away from fossil fuels at last month’s COP28 in Dubai. Continuing softness in US domestic drilling activity is also something to be mindful of. But Baker Hughes doesn’t have all its eggs in one basket and continues to innovate in both traditional and new energy technologies.
Fevertree’s results in recent times have been anything but dull. Back at the half-year mark, sales came in at around £175.6mn, 2% weaker than the market was expecting. Unseasonably poor weather in the UK was blamed for a lacklustre summer trading period. And coupled with falling margins, the group lowered both its top and bottom line outlook for the full year.
Markets are now expecting full-year revenue to grow by around 11.6% to £384mn. Successful expansion in its growing US and European markets will be key to hitting this target. Any further disappointments in full-year results next week would likely put more pressure on the tonic maker’s valuation, which is down around 60% over the last 2 years.
Verizon has built up a bit of traction and investors will be hoping for continued momentum in next week’s fourth-quarter results. Revenue’s expected to come in at around $34.55bn with earnings per share of $1.08.
One of the key questions for investors is whether Verizon can deliver continued and sustained post-paid wireless phone subscriber growth. In this regard, the consumer unit has been struggling, offset somewhat by growth in business users. The trend is improving off the back of new initiatives and leadership changes, but growth continues to lag peers. We’ll be watching for commentary on how Verizon plans to drive further improvements over the coming year.
