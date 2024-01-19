We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market: Baker Hughes, Fevertree, Verizon

    What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week commencing 22 January 2024, including the likes of Baker Hughes, Fevertree and Verizon.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 19 January 2024

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Will the increasingly complex picture for energy benefit Baker Hughes?
    • Fevertree hoping to avoid missing expectations again
    • Can Verizon bring life back to its consumer phone business?


    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    22-Jan
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    23-Jan
    Associated British Foods* Q2 Trading Statement
    Baker Hughes* Q4 Results
    Crest Nicholson Full Year Results
    Netflix* Q4 Results
    Verizon Communications* Q4 Results
    24-Jan
    ASML* Q4 Results
    Abrdn Pre-Close Trading Statement
    Computacenter Pre-Close Trading Statement
    Easyjet* Q1 Trading Statement
    Fresnillo Q4 Production Report
    Hochschild Mining Q4 Production Report
    J D Wetherspoon* Q2 Trading Statement
    Quilter Q4 Trading Statement
    Tesla* Q4 Results
    Tullow Oil Trading Statement
    25-Jan
    Britvic Q1 Results
    CVS Group* Half Year Trading Statement
    Fevertree* Full Year Results
    Halfords* Q3 Trading Statement
    IG Group Half Year Results
    Intermediate Capital Group Q3 Trading Statement
    LVMH* Full Year Results
    Mitie Group Q3 Trading Statement
    PPHE Hotel Group Full Year Trading Statement
    St James's Place Full Year New Business Announcement
    Visa* Q1 Results
    Wizz Air Q3 Results
    26-Dec
    Paragon Banking Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Volvo AB* Q4 Results
    WH Smith Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Baker Hughes – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    Baker Hughes reported strong business growth in each of the first three quarters of 2023. That was reflected in revenue and profit as well as increased order intake in both Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The midpoint of guidance for the final three months suggests that revenue has increased by around 17% to $6.9bn, with underlying cash profit (EBITDA) up about 14% to $1.1bn.

    Looking to 2024, it’s a complex picture. Oil prices have cooled lately, but sustained tension in the Middle East could see this trend reverse. Meanwhile, The Conference of Parties has, for the first time, called for a transition away from fossil fuels at last month’s COP28 in Dubai. Continuing softness in US domestic drilling activity is also something to be mindful of. But Baker Hughes doesn’t have all its eggs in one basket and continues to innovate in both traditional and new energy technologies.

    See the Baker Hughes share price, charts and our latest view

    Fevertree – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Fevertree’s results in recent times have been anything but dull. Back at the half-year mark, sales came in at around £175.6mn, 2% weaker than the market was expecting. Unseasonably poor weather in the UK was blamed for a lacklustre summer trading period. And coupled with falling margins, the group lowered both its top and bottom line outlook for the full year.

    Markets are now expecting full-year revenue to grow by around 11.6% to £384mn. Successful expansion in its growing US and European markets will be key to hitting this target. Any further disappointments in full-year results next week would likely put more pressure on the tonic maker’s valuation, which is down around 60% over the last 2 years.

    See the Fevertree share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Fevertree research

    Verizon – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Verizon has built up a bit of traction and investors will be hoping for continued momentum in next week’s fourth-quarter results. Revenue’s expected to come in at around $34.55bn with earnings per share of $1.08.

    One of the key questions for investors is whether Verizon can deliver continued and sustained post-paid wireless phone subscriber growth. In this regard, the consumer unit has been struggling, offset somewhat by growth in business users. The trend is improving off the back of new initiatives and leadership changes, but growth continues to lag peers. We’ll be watching for commentary on how Verizon plans to drive further improvements over the coming year.

    See the Verizon share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Verizon research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

