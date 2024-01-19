Next week on the stock market: Baker Hughes, Fevertree, Verizon

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Will the increasingly complex picture for energy benefit Baker Hughes?

Fevertree hoping to avoid missing expectations again

Can Verizon bring life back to its consumer phone business?

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

22-Jan No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Baker Hughes – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Baker Hughes reported strong business growth in each of the first three quarters of 2023. That was reflected in revenue and profit as well as increased order intake in both Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The midpoint of guidance for the final three months suggests that revenue has increased by around 17% to $6.9bn, with underlying cash profit (EBITDA) up about 14% to $1.1bn.

Looking to 2024, it’s a complex picture. Oil prices have cooled lately, but sustained tension in the Middle East could see this trend reverse. Meanwhile, The Conference of Parties has, for the first time, called for a transition away from fossil fuels at last month’s COP28 in Dubai. Continuing softness in US domestic drilling activity is also something to be mindful of. But Baker Hughes doesn’t have all its eggs in one basket and continues to innovate in both traditional and new energy technologies.

See the Baker Hughes share price, charts and our latest view

Fevertree – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Fevertree’s results in recent times have been anything but dull. Back at the half-year mark, sales came in at around £175.6mn, 2% weaker than the market was expecting. Unseasonably poor weather in the UK was blamed for a lacklustre summer trading period. And coupled with falling margins, the group lowered both its top and bottom line outlook for the full year.

Markets are now expecting full-year revenue to grow by around 11.6% to £384mn. Successful expansion in its growing US and European markets will be key to hitting this target. Any further disappointments in full-year results next week would likely put more pressure on the tonic maker’s valuation, which is down around 60% over the last 2 years.

See the Fevertree share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Fevertree research

Verizon – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Verizon has built up a bit of traction and investors will be hoping for continued momentum in next week’s fourth-quarter results. Revenue’s expected to come in at around $34.55bn with earnings per share of $1.08.

One of the key questions for investors is whether Verizon can deliver continued and sustained post-paid wireless phone subscriber growth. In this regard, the consumer unit has been struggling, offset somewhat by growth in business users. The trend is improving off the back of new initiatives and leadership changes, but growth continues to lag peers. We’ll be watching for commentary on how Verizon plans to drive further improvements over the coming year.

See the Verizon share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Verizon research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... HL mention on another website Existing client Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend Mobile application Search Engine / Research Advert in the press HL mention in the media Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.