Ruffer Investment Company Limited: November 2022 Update

The trust aims to not lose money over any 12-month period, while trying to provide higher returns than cash

Jonathan Ruffer and Henry Maxey have significant experience of asset allocation decisions, while Duncan MacInnes and Jasmine Yeo focus on the day to day running of the trust

The team has a strong track record of providing long-term investment returns with lower volatility than shares

How it fits in a portfolio

Rather than trying to shoot the lights out, Ruffer Investment Company Limited’s primary aim is to preserve investors’ capital. The managers aim to grow investors' money by more than the return on cash over the long run (more than five years).

As a result, it could form the foundation of a broad investment portfolio, bring some stability to a more adventurous portfolio, or provide some long-term growth potential to a more conservative portfolio.

Manager

Ruffer Investment Company launched in 2004 and Duncan MacInnes took over management of the trust in 2016. Jasmine Yeo joined MacInnes in 2022 as a named Investment Manager on the trust. They continue to run the trust in the same way as the previous managers, with no changes to the investment philosophy or process.

MacInnes and Yeo manage the trust on a day to day basis, making decisions on exactly what investments to buy and sell. They are supported by the wider business at Ruffer, where asset allocation decisions are taken centrally by Jonathan Ruffer and Henry Maxey. Asset allocation is where decisions about how much the trust should invest in different types of assets, such as shares, bonds or commodities, are made. Both Ruffer and Maxey are seasoned investors and have worked on the asset allocation for the trust since it launched.

Ruffer set up the wider business in 1994 and is the current Chairman. Maxey joined in 1998 and is the current Chief Investment Officer. During that time, their asset allocation decisions have provided some shelter to client money during times of significant market stress, such as the Financial Crisis and more recently COVID-19 and the market turmoil in 2022.

As a business, Ruffer uses the same investment philosophy and strategy across all of their products, which is the outcome of the combined expertise from across the business. Therefore while the trust is run by MacInnes and Yeo, we think the input from other teams within the business means that they are adequately resourced to run the strategy.

Process

Ruffer uses a team-based approach and considers broader economic conditions to decide where to invest and how much risk to take. The key building blocks used by the trust include global company shares, conventional and index-linked government bonds, cash and commodities, such as gold. The managers also use some less conventional investment strategies, with the aim of providing some protection to the portfolio. These strategies have tended to help during times of market stress but can be complicated and are a higher-risk part of the trust.

Portfolio construction is a combination of aiming to provide some shelter against longer-term market risks, alongside investments aimed at taking advantage of shorter-term opportunities. This second element means that where the trust is invested can, and does, change quickly in response to market conditions.

Investors in the trust should be aware that closed-ended funds can trade at a discount or premium to the net asset value (NAV). The manager looks to limit the size of the discount or premium to the net asset value (NAV).

During 2022, the managers have reduced the amount invested in company shares. 41.0% of the trust was invested in shares in January 2022 and this has reduced to 13.6% as of the end of October 2022. They have increased their allocation to bonds over the same period, particularly US and UK index-linked government bonds. The team has reduced their investments in gold mining companies too.

The manager has the flexibility to use derivatives and gearing (borrowing to invest) which, if used, adds risk. However, the manager has not used gearing in the past and has stated that they have no intention to do so in future.

Culture

We like that the asset allocation team at Ruffer has been in place for a long time and has a good track record of sheltering clients’ wealth during times of significant market stress. This philosophy runs through the entire business.

The business is a Limited Liability Partnership and not publicly owned, which helps the investment team to take a longer-term view, without having to focus on shorter-term revenues and performance for shareholders. All controlling partners in the wider Ruffer business are investors in the strategy, this helps to align investor and client interests.

ESG Integration

An ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) framework is used for each investment in the trust. This means that MacInnes and Yeo are aware of the ESG risks for each investment that they make. Their ESG analysis can also highlight things that could provide positive future returns. Sometimes these are specific to individual shares and sometimes these are at wider sector or regional levels which help steer idea generation for the trust.

The wider Ruffer business is a UN Principles for Responsible Investment signatory, as well as being part of Climate action 100+, Transition Pathway Initiative and the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change. We think that the business is aligned with broad ESG investment principles. However, the investment risk and return profile is a higher priority for investment teams.

Cost

The trust's ongoing charge for the year to 30 June 2022 was 1.07%. Investors should refer to the latest Annual Reports and Accounts and Key Investor Information for details of the risks and charging structure.

If held in a SIPP or ISA the HL platform fee of 0.45% (capped at £200 for a SIPP and £45 for an ISA) per annum also applies. Our platform fee doesn’t apply if held in a Fund and Share Account.

Performance

Since Ruffer Investment Company launched in 2004, it’s grown 284.76%*, which is an attractive return for a more conservative trust. This return is ahead of the Bank of England base rate which has returned 33.10% over the same period. It is also ahead of the FTSE All Share index, which has grown by 237.44%. Remember past performance isn't a guide to future returns.

The trust has outperformed the FTSE All Share and the Bank of England base rate over the last 12 months. Investments in derivatives have provided significant positive returns. But investments in gold and index-linked bonds lost value over the period. Investments in shares have overall been broadly flat, which is considered a good outcome when compared to global markets that have struggled over the period. Investments in energy companies added to returns while those in the auto sector lost money.

At the time of writing the trust trades at a premium of 3.32%. All investments and any income they produce can fall as well as rise in value, so investors could get back less than they invest.

Annual percentage growth Oct 17 – Oct 18 Oct 18 – Oct 19 Oct 19 – Oct 20 Oct 20 – Oct 21 Oct 21 – Oct 22 Ruffer Investment Company Ltd -0.30% -4.86% 9.19% 30.48% 2.74% FTSE All-Share -1.47% 6.79% -18.64% 35.40% -2.78% Bank of England Base Rate 0.52% 0.75% 0.34% 0.10% 0.96%

Past performance is not a guide to the future. Source: *Lipper IM to 31/10/2022.

