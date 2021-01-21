Entain - strong online growth offsets retail weakness in Q4

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Entain reported total fourth quarter net gaming revenue (NGR) growth of 7% at constant exchange rates. That was driven by very strong online results, with sports betting out performing gaming, and means full year NGR has risen 1% at constant exchange rates.

Full year cash profits (EBITDA) are expected to be in range of £825m-£845m, as announced on 7 January, with year end net debt expected to come in at 2.1 times EBITDA.

The group also announced the appointment of a new CEO, with non-executive director Jette Nygaard-Andersen to step into the role.

Entain shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Fourth Quarter Trading Update (Constant Currency)

Online revenue rose 41% in the quarter and 28% in the half. All major markets with the exception of Germany reported double digit growth.

That was driven by a very strong result in online sports betting revenues, with 58% growth in the fourth quarter thanks to a combination of 25% growth in staking and a 2.4 percentage point increase in win margins. Online gaming revenues rose 27% in the quarter and 30% in the year.

Revenues fell in Retail as lockdowns shut stores. Fourth quarter revenues fell 38% in the UK and 59% in Europe, while full year revenue was down 36% and 39% respectively. That was despite an improvement in win margins and reflects considerably lower staking. When shops were open trade was within single-digit percentages of pre-pandemic levels.

In the US BetMGM is now operating in 11 states, with a market share of approximately 18% across the states in which it operates. Online revenues rose 130% in the year, with the BetMGM app the fastest growing download in the industry in the US. Full year US revenues are now expected to be in the range of $175-$180m, ahead of previous guidance.

The group announced two acquisitions during the year - Bet.pt in Portugal and Enlabs in the Baltic region.

