GlaxoSmithKline - demerger details

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

In a strategy update on the 23 June GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has set out its plans for the separation of its consumer business and the future of "New GSK" (the remaining pharmaceuticals business).

The separation is set to be achieved via a demerger, with the consumer business forming a new company listed on the London Stock Exchange. New GSK will retain a 13.6% share in the business, which it intends to sell over time to strengthen its balance sheet.

In 2022 the two new business are expected to pay overall dividends of 55p per share, down from the 80p GSK expects to pay this year. From 2023 New GSK is aiming to initiate a new, progressive dividend policy starting at 45p.

Post separation New GSK hopes to achieve annual sales growth of more than 5% and underlying operating profit growth of 10% between 2021-2026, with sales of more than £33bn by 2031. Cash flow from operations is expected to exceed £10bn by 2026.

The shares rose 2.8% on the afternoon following the announcement.

View the latest GSK share price and how to deal

Our view

Having initially announced plans to separate its consumer and pharmaceuticals businesses back in 2018, GSK has finally provided the details. Although separation still won't happen until mid-2022.

Firstly, the separation will be achieved by a demerger of the Consumer business, rather than an IPO or trade sale. Existing GSK investors will simply be handed shares in a the newly listed Consumer company, although GSK will retain a stake itself which it intends to sell off to help bolster its balance sheet.

On the subject of the balance sheet, the group plans to parcel off a considerable quantity of its sizeable debt pile into the new consumer business. The consumer business will start life with a net debt to cash profits (EBITDA) ratio of up to 4.0, compared to the 2.0 times planned for New GSK. That makes sense - the consumer business is capital light and revenues should be relatively stable over the long term, unlike pharmaceuticals, allowing it to service a larger debt pile. Nonetheless the balance sheet set up means the Consumer business will probably start life with a pressing need to cut debt.

It's this need to clear up the balance sheet that's led to a 31% cut in the forecast dividend in 2022. And with the New GSK dividend expected to tick along at a lower level from 2023, and the Consumer business likely to be cutting debt at least initially, it could take years for the overall dividend to return to its current level. As with any dividend there are no guarantees.

There is, however, slightly better news on guidance for New GSK over the next five years. Operating profit growth is expected to average more than 10% a year, driven by growth in Vaccines and Speciality Medicines - while more mature treatments are expected to be broadly stable over the period.

That would be a major step up from the flat or declining profits of recent years. The group's been helped by the moderation of Seretide/Advair sales declines, and is looking to capitalise on recently approved HIV treatments, a growing pipeline of oncology drugs and a strong vaccines business (albeit one which missed out on the coronavirus vaccine).

Overall, we're not surprised the strategy update was positively received by the market. It clears up some questions that have been hanging over the group and sets ambitious growth targets for the future. But as ever with a pharmaceutical business, those ambitions are predicated on successful trial results. And drugs fall at the final hurdle all too often.

Register for updates on GlaxoSmithKline

GSK key facts Price/Earnings ratio: 13.6

Ten year average Price/Earnings ratio: 13.7

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.9% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

First Quarter Results - 28/04/21

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) reported first quarter turnover of £7.4bn, down 15% at constant exchange rates. That reflects declines across all three divisions, as consumers and healthcare groups ran down stockpiles built up earlier in the year and vaccine sales slid as governments prioritised Covid vaccinations.

Despite a decline in year-on-year operating costs, underlying operating profit fell 23% to £1.9bn.

The group announced a quarterly dividend of 19p per share, and continues to expect to hit the full year target of 80p per share.

The Pharmaceuticals division saw sales fall 8% to £3.9bn. That reflects declines in the HIV and established pharmaceutical portfolios, which more than offset growth in newer drugs. The group blamed the run-down of pandemic related stock build for 4 percentage points of the decline. Ongoing generic competition for mature asthma treatments Ventolin and Advair/Seretide accounted for much of the rest, along with reduced anti-biotic demand. Operating profits came in at £1.1bn, up 2% year-on-year thanks to lower costs.

Vaccines saw sales fall 30% to £1.2bn, with a particularly stark decline in the US. That reflects increased focus on Covid vaccines, which hit shingles vaccine Shingrix particularly hard. Operating profits in the division came in at £306m, down 60% year-on-year.

The Consumer business saw sales fall 16% to £2.3bn. The Respiratory Health business saw sales fall 42%, as social distancing imposed as part of the pandemic resulted in a mild cold and flu season, but none of the group's product areas were able to deliver growth. The divisions also struggled against tough comparisons after extensive stocking in the same period last year. Operating profits were £535m, down 25% year-on-year.

GSK reported a free cash outflow of £3m in the quarter, down from a £531m inflow a year ago. Net debt rose from £20.8bn at the start of the year to £21.4bn.

The separation of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare businesses is on course for 2022, and full year earnings projections remain unchanged.

View the latest share price and how to deal

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.