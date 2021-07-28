British American Tobacco - New Categories grow 50%

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

's (BATS) first half revenue was £12.2bn, up 8.1% ignoring the impact of exchange rates. This reflects a 50% increase in New Categories revenue to £883m. Underlying operating profit rose 5.4% on a constant currency basis to £5.2bn.

BATS expects more than 5% revenue growth at constant currency for the full year, and mid-single digit constant currency earnings per share growth.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

Half Year Results (Underlying and constant currency)

Overall Combustibles revenue rose 5.8% to £10.5bn. This was mostly driven by price increases, as volumes only rose 1.5%.

US revenue rose 9.1% to £5.6bn, primarily reflecting 8.1% growth in Combustibles to £4.8bn. This growth was driven by price increases, as Combustibles volumes fell 4.3%. New Categories revenue grew 55.1% to £243m, primarily thanks to the strength of Vapour, and the Vuse brand in particular, which closed the gap with the market leader. Operating profit rose 9.7% to £2.8bn.

Asia Pacific and Middle East revenues rose 5.8% to £2.1bn. Combustibles revenue rose 6.7% to £1.8bn, reflecting an 8.0% increase in volumes weighted towards lower value markets. New Categories revenue fell 1.1% to £228m, primarily reflecting the impact of THP excise tax payments in Japan, although THP volumes rose 23%. Operating profit rose 2.8% to £868m.

In Europe and North Africa revenue rose 5.9% to £2.8bn. Combustibles revenue fell 1.2% to £2.3bn as volumes fell 3.4%. New Categories revenue rose 113.5% to £358m, reflecting growth across all product categories, but exceptionally strong growth from THP following the glo Hyper expansion. Operating profit fell 3.7% to £892m.

In the Americas and Sub-Sahara Africa revenues rose 11.5% to £1.8bn, reflecting 8.7% growth from Combustibles to £1.7bn. Combustibles volumes rose 3.3%, driven by a recovery in several markets, most notably South Africa. New Categories revenue rose 74.8% to £54m. Operating profit rose 4.2% to £709m.

Free cash flow after dividend payments was negative £1.2bn, mainly reflecting the timing of investment thanks to Covid-19 and the deferral of US excise taxes. Adjusted net debt fell 8.5% to £40.5bn, or 7.6% to £40.9bn excluding the impact of exchange rates.

BATS key facts 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 8.1

Ten year average 12m forward Price/Earnings ratio: 13.6

Prospective yield: 8.1% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

