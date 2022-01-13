Tesco - guidance raised

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Third quarter and Christmas sales, excluding fuel, rose 3.3%, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. That largely reflects a good Retail performance in the UK, where the group has increased market share.

Performance has been stronger than expected, and management have raised guidance. Retail operating profit is expected to exceed £2.6bn, the top end of previous guidance. Bank operating profit is expected to be between £160 and £200m.

The shares fell 1.7% in early trading

Third Quarter and Christmas Trading Details (sales figures are given at constant currency)

Retail sales in the UK & Republic of Ireland reached £18.6bn, up 2.7%. That reflects a strong performance in the UK, where sales of £14.8bn were up 0.2% on a like-for-like (LFL) basis, and 7.5% ahead of pre-pandemic trading. Large store and convenience shops are trading ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and the group boosted market share both online and in store. Online sales lapped exceptional lockdown demand last year but remain 58.7% ahead of 2019.

Republic of Ireland LFLs fell 2.1%, with total sales reaching £937m, as the group lapped a tough comparable period.

Sales grew 5.2% in Central Europe to £1.5bn. Easing restrictions and strong performance from clothing and general merchandise sales being the main contributors.

Wholesaler Booker saw good performance from both retail and catering, with LFL sales up 17.5%, and total sales reached £2.9bn.

Tesco Bank posted sales of £349m, up 33.6%. This was largely due to the group now having full ownership of Tesco Underwriting.

