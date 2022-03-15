Ocado - expanding partnership

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Ocado has announced a partnership with Auchan Retail Poland to develop their online business using the Ocado Smart Platform and its suite of robotic and automated fulfilment solutions. This will be the second Auchan business to partner with the group.

Building of the first Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC), to serve the Warsaw region, will begin in 2024 with further CFC's expected later. Ocado's In-Store Fulfilment software will also be integrated with Auchan's Hypermarkets nationwide.

The deal's expected to create ''significant long term value to the business'', with limited impact on earnings and capital expenditure in the current financial year. Costs related to building the CFC are expected to be heavily weighted to the 18 months prior to opening.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our View

Full Year Results (8 February 2022)

Ocado is expanding its partnership with Groupe Casino. This will allow Ocado to sell its automated fulfilment solutions to all grocery retailers in the French Market. Groupe Casino itself will also expand its use of Ocado solutions.

Ocado's also signed an agreement with Cdiscount to integrate Octopia into the Ocado Smart Platform. The two have also agreed to give Ocado the option to buy Octopia shares in the event of future fundraising.

The expanded partnership isn't expected to generate any initial costs.

Full year revenue rose 7.2% to £2.5bn, reflecting a significant increase in International Solutions, as more Customer Fulfilment Centres (CFCs) came online. Five CFCs opened in the year, including two in the US. The core Retail business also grew. However, continued investment in the Ocado Smart Platform (OSP) meant pre-tax losses widened by £124.6m to -£176.9m.

Ocado expects Ocado Retail to ''return to strong mid-teens'' revenue growth in the new financial year. Capital expenditure is expected to rise around 18% to £800m to support ongoing OSP investment. No new Solutions deals were announced, Ocado is ''in conversation with a number of retailers and continue[s] to target further Solutions deals''.

The Retail business, which is half owned by Marks & Spencer, saw revenue rise 4.6% to £2.3bn, and is up over 41% on pre-pandemic levels. Revenue growth started to slow over the second half of the year as customers started to return to pre-pandemic shopping behaviours. All costs rose, including an £18m rise in marketing costs, plus higher labour and distribution costs. As a result, cash profits (EBITDA), rose more slowly than revenue, and was up 1.3% to £150.4m.

Increased capacity helped fee revenue in UK Logistics & Solutions rise 27.8% to £149.7m. Cost recharges, which includes costs recharged to the Retail business, relating to distribution costs, rose 4.4% to £560.7m. Increased fees from Ocado Retail and Morrisons helped EBITDA rise 54.3% to £68.5m.

The first CFCs in the US for Kroger went live in Monroe, Ohio, and Groveland, Florida, helping boost the International Solutions business. Revenue rose from £16.6m to £66.6m. Fees invoiced increased 15.4% to £143m. There was a total of £337.6m of fees not recognised as revenue because CFCs aren't live yet, at the end of the year.

There was a free cash outflow of £764.6m, including the acquisition of Kindred systems and Haddington Dynamics. Refinancing meant net debt reduced substantially and stood at £359.8m at the end of the year.

Ocado key facts Price/Sales ratio: 2.85

Ten year average Price/Sales ratio: 2.77

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

