AstraZeneca - Full year earnings guidance raise

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

For the first nine months of 2022, AstraZeneca reported revenue growth of 37% to $33.1bn. This ignores the effects of currency movements.

The sales uplift reflects growth from all disease areas and also includes a $1.7bn contribution from medicines acquired with Alexion, a deal that completed near the beginning of the third quarter. Revenue from AZN's Vaxzevria covid jab was down 16% to $1.7bn.

Underlying gross margins were up six percentage points to 81%, as AstraZeneca moves away from its earlier low margin contracts on Vaxzevria. The gross margin also benefited from the growth in speciality medicines.

Underlying operating profit increased by 63% to $10.7bn. reflecting not just the gross margin uplift but also growth rates in other costs that were substantially lower than the pace of revenue increases.

Free cash flow was up 178% to Â£6.1bn. Net debt was broadly flat at $24.5bn.

Full year revenue guidance of 'low twenties percentage' growth is unchanged. But underlying earnings per share guidance has been pushed up to a high twenties to low thirties percentage from a previously mid-to-high twenties expectation.

The shares were up 1.4% following the announcement.

View the latest AstraZeneca share price and how to deal

Our View

HL View to follow.

AstraZeneca key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 16.9

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 17.3

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 2.4% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

Signup for updates on AstraZeneca

Find out more about AstraZeneca shares including how to invest

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.