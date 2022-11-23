United Utilities - network investment continues as profits fall

No recommendation No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Half year revenues were down by 1.4% to £919.3m. A £30m boost related to inflation-linked increases allowed by the regulator, was not enough to offset lower water consumption.

Underlying operating profit was down by 22.3% to £258.5m, with inflation being the largest contributor to the fall.

Free cash flow fell by around 60% to £77.2m reflecting both lower operating cash flows, and a higher capital expenditure, which was mainly spent in the regulated water and wastewater programmes.

Compared to the same period last year, net debt increased by over £400m to £7.8bn.

United Utilities intends to pay an interim dividend of 15.17p per share.

For the full year United Utilities expects a 1% fall in revenue. It anticipates the £34m impact expected from lower consumption will be recovered in the year ending March 2025.

Guidance on underlying operating costs is for a £130m increase. Meanwhile underlying finance costs are likely to rise £165m, with every percentage point rise in inflation adding about £43m in additional interest charges to its index-linked debt.

The shares fell 1.9% following the announcement.

United Utilities key facts Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 43.3

Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 19.4

Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 4.7% All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn't be looked at on their own - it's important to understand the big picture.

