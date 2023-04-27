Petrofac - losses worse than expected but bid pipeline building

Full-year results saw revenue decline from $3.0bn to $2.6bn, with growth other divisions failing to offset the $0.6bn decline in the Engineering & Construction (E&C) division, Petrofac's largest.

Group operating losses widened from $189m to $205m and were worse than recently downgraded guidance of between $150m and $170m. Profitability was impacted by cost overruns in E&C, particularly those relating to the Thai Oil Clean Fuels and other legacy contracts.

Free cash outflow of $188m included the payment of a $104m penalty to the Serious Fraud Office. Net debt, excluding net finance leases, increased from $144m to $349m.

The order backlog fell 15% to $3.4bn but bidding activity is strong both in E&C and Asset Solutions.

The shares were down 1.6% in early trading.

Our view

