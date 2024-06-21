Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Next week on the stock market

What to watch from the FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting week of 24th June 2024.
Written by
Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst
Published Jun 21, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

24-Jun

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

Half Year Results

25-Jun

Carnival*

Half Year Results

26-Jun

AO World

Full Year Results

27-Jun

Bunzl*

Full Year Trading Statement

Currys*

Full Year Results

Foresight Group Holdings

Full Year Results

Halfords*

Full Year Results

JD Sports*

AGM Trading Statement

Moonpig

Full Year Results

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

Full Year Results

Serco Group

Half Year Trading Statement

Watches of Switzerland

Full Year Results

28-Jun

No FTSE 350 Reporters

Potential Reporters

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund

Full Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors

Will Carnival be cruising at full speed into summer?

Derren Nathan
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

Carnival has faced several obstacles in the first half of the year. Namely the temporary closure of its Baltimore port after a cargo ship collided with a bridge, and the conflict in the Red Sea. But at the last check, record demand and bookings meant that it was on track to meet 2024 guidance for underlying cash profit (EBITDA) of $5.6bn.

Prices have been trending higher and Carnival’s guided for a further increase in profitability when it reports second quarter earnings next week. Given the strong booking position for the rest of 2024, we’re not expecting any major surprises and will be looking for any clues as to how next year is shaping up.

The second quarter tends to be the strongest in terms of cash generation, so we will keep an eye on whether Carnival’s managed to put a dent in its net debt pile, which totalled $28.5bn at the end of February.

Halfords pinning hope on service growth

Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst

Back in February, Halfords issued its second profit warning in as many years, citing a “material weakening” in three of its four core segments: Cycling, Retail Motoring and Consumer Tyres. Markets are now expecting a pre-tax profit of around £36mn, over 25% lower than previous guidance.

Halfords aims to roughly double its profits over the medium term, but with the group remaining cautious about short-term market recovery, this goal won't be without challenges. The company hopes that the growth of its service focused business will be the catalyst for change. Its Motoring Loyalty Club, with over 3mn members, is gaining momentum and has the potential to improve customer retention and create a more resilient, lower risk business.

Can Currys maintain its recovery?

Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst

Currys’ performance has been underwhelming in recent times, but there are signs that headwinds are easing. Consumers have struggled to justify upgrading appliances, with demand for small electrical goods being particularly affected. But with the green shoots of a recovery in UK discretionary spending, even a partial return to the longer-term growth trend could significantly benefit the group.

The Nordics are also showing signs of life, sharing in the group’s 2% like-for-like growth in the final quarter. Full year underlying operating profit is expected to exceed consensus estimates, with sales growing and margins benefiting from higher customer adoption of solutions and services.

After selling its Greek operations, Currys has entered the new year as a leaner business. It’s expected that some of the funds from the sale will be used to pay down debt, which have historically weighed on sentiment. We will be looking for guidance on how an improved balance sheet will translate into capital investment and margin growth in the current year.

Guy Lawson-Johns
Equity Analyst

Guy works as an Equity Analyst within the share research team, delivering current research and analysis on individual companies as well as broader sectors.

Article history
Published: 21st June 2024