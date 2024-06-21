Carnival has faced several obstacles in the first half of the year. Namely the temporary closure of its Baltimore port after a cargo ship collided with a bridge, and the conflict in the Red Sea. But at the last check, record demand and bookings meant that it was on track to meet 2024 guidance for underlying cash profit (EBITDA) of $5.6bn.

Prices have been trending higher and Carnival’s guided for a further increase in profitability when it reports second quarter earnings next week. Given the strong booking position for the rest of 2024, we’re not expecting any major surprises and will be looking for any clues as to how next year is shaping up.

The second quarter tends to be the strongest in terms of cash generation, so we will keep an eye on whether Carnival’s managed to put a dent in its net debt pile, which totalled $28.5bn at the end of February.